Michael Myers, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brandee Evans & More Slay The Carpet At ’Halloween Ends’ World Premiere

Let’s get spooky!

Legendary Scream Queen Jamie Lee Curtis was front and center at the ‘Halloween Ends’ World Premiere that brought out Michael Myers (and his dog), ‘P-Valley‘ star Brandee Evans, the entire cast of the buzzy threequel, and more for a night of spooky fun in Hollyweird.

Evans, who stunned in an electric green Alex Perry dress and Giuseppe heels, shared a before/after glam cam video on Instagram.

Peep all of the selects below:

After 45 years, the iconic ‘Halloween’ franchise is coming to an end with ‘Halloween Ends’ where we’ll see Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) face off against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. And yes, only one of them will survive.

Four years after the events of last year’s ‘Halloween Kills,’ Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and finishing writing her memoir.

Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since the shocking events of last year’s ‘Halloween Kills.’

Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life.

But when a young man named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.

Peep the final trailer below:

Play

‘Halloween Ends’ co-stars returning cast Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

From the creative team that relaunched the franchise with 2018’s ‘Halloween’ and ‘Halloween Kills,’ the film is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, Danny McBride, and David Gordon Green based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.

‘Halloween Ends’ slashes its way into theaters October 14.