Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson may be over, but fans still get to see the good times play out as episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu.

On this week’s episode of the reality series, Kim revealed to her grandma MJ, mom Kris Jenner, and sister Khloé Kardashian that she had gotten intimate with the SNL alum during a recent hotel stay in Los Angeles. And according to Kim, the reason they had sex was because of something her grandmother told her, going the deed “in honor” of the 88-year-old.

“You know what’s so crazy?” she asked MJ. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.” “I know that’s really creepy,” she added, laughing.

In response, MJ expressed concerns about the SKIMS founder’s choice of location to have intercourse, asking, “Not in the lobby?”

“Not in the lobby!” Kim responded. “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?”

Despite the topic being awkward–especially for viewers–MJ understood what Kim was going for.

“I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once,” her grandma assured her.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim delved into the backlash surrounding her now-infamous “get your f***ing a** up and work” comment earlier this year. Kim and Khloé are being driven around when Kim gets a call from her mom, who asks how she’s doing amid the backlash.

“I’m mortified,” the mother of four said. “I don’t know what to do because I obviously… it’s all my fault.. because you know.” Later, in a confessional, she continued: “When I made that statement, it wasn’t a blanket statement towards all women, like as if I didn’t think women work hard or respect the work that they do because I see it every single day. The most important people in my life that have shaped my life and shaped my career and helped me get to where I am today, all are women, so I hated that that got misunderstood and for that I’m so sorry.”

She went on to talk about the backlash again with her sister, Kendall Jenner, saying she was “blindsided” by the backlash.