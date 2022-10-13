Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar is opening up about being a father, giving fans some rare insight into the lessons he’s learned since having children.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the rapper talked about his family and all of the life lessons he’s learned since becoming a father. While fans knew Lamar had one child during his long hiatus from releasing music, they only found out about his second when he released Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers earlier this year, proving just how private he keeps his family life.

“A lot of times, we play with the idea and don’t necessarily know if it’s real, until you feel it. My children allowed me, in their development as human beings beginning to walk and talk, to remove my ego, to know that my children, too, will have their own independence,” Lamar explained. “That allows me to understand the unconditional love on my end.”

He continued, “Will I allow them to be themselves? Will I allow them to journey off in the world and experience life for what they know of? That’s love, to me.”

The Compton native went on to say that in learning about unconditional love from his children–who he shares with his longtime love Whitney Alford–he’s altered the way he handles his relationships with others in his life.