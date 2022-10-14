Tussle Fingers: Messiest Tweets From Nicki Minaj & Latto’s Chaotic Twitterfuffle

‘Super Freaky Grandma’ vs. ‘Scratch Off’

Social media is still reeling from Nicki Minaj and Latto‘s chaotic Twitterfuffle that started when the self-proclaimed Queen took issue with the Recording Academy moving her track “Super Freaky Girl” from the Rap to Pop category.

According to Onika, if her track is to be considered “Pop” then Latto’s song “Big Energy” should be moved to that category as well. The rapper, 39, took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the move before the entire ordeal kicked off.

“I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY,” Minaj tweeted late Thursday. “If SFG (‘Super Freaky Girl’) has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!” she added, referring to Latto’s hit song. “ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll.”

But that was only the beginning of her tirade that moved to Instagram Live where she claimed that there’s a “concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve over people who have been deserving for many years.”

“I always say this; any rapper, female or male, that wins a Grammy, you should be f****ng proud of yourself. But why is the goalpost only ever moved when it’s Nicki? Well, I’ll tell you why. They don’t want the people that they have in the industry to go up against me.” “If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is pop, then so is ‘Big Energy’,” said Minaj. “If you move ‘Super Freaky Girl’ out of rap and put it in pop, do the same with ‘Big Energy.’ Right? Same producers on both songs, by the way, if you want to talk about it. So let’s keep s*** fair,” she added noting that white members of the Recording Academy wouldn’t vote for her over pop artists like Adele and Harry Styles.

Nicki also reposted a fan who noted that Latto called “Big Energy” a Pop track.

Clearly noticing Nicki’s rant, Latto, 23, not so subtly responded:

“Damn I can’t win for losing…all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.”

Nicki picked up the shade and things spiraled out of control from there with Minaj posting a text from Latto (whom she dubbed “Scratch Off” and a “Karen”) where Latto agreed that the Academy shouldn’t have moved “Super Freaky Girl” to the Pop category but added that “because of where we left off ion think u need to bring my name/song up.”

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” wrote [and deleted] Nicki Minaj. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday w|her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

Latto clapped back saying she “didn’t wanna do the internet s***” while alleging that Nicki [who is “older than her mom”] has been subtweeting her for months…

“Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets. I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious,” she added. “I’ve ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. … Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ.”

At this point, Nicki was just getting warmed up.

“All this time I thought you was at least 35,” wrote Minaj.

Latto then went on a posting spree that included alleged receipts of Nicki’s subtweets, while Nicki issued rebuttals and started sharing DMs.

Not one to back down, Latto posted numerous times that Nicki allegedly subtweeted her to the Barbz and Nicki clapped back with “receipts” of her own.

Latto went on to share a DM from Onika.

“I literally named u as my dream collab multiple times in multiple interviews…like I told u otp I looked up to u…u still never answered my question about where the random shade started coming from,” Latto captioned the screenshot. “With all this being said this wasn’t JUST about a Grammy category. U being funny bringing me up to defend ur case knowing our last convo didn’t end on good terms. U literally told me I’m not ‘flourishing’ and no one cares about my ‘little song.’”

In the DM, Nicki mentioned Latto and an unnamed rapper that she called “big foot.” Fans believe that Nicki was referring to Megan The Stallion whom they also believe she has a looming issue with.

“You’ve shown me too much genuine love for what? To be exempt from something?” wrote Onika in the DM. “I could say the same thing but would you or big foot care? No.”

Nicki never acknowledged the “big foot” reference before Latto turned up the heat by referencing Nicki Minaj’s brother and her husband who’ve respectively faced sex crimes allegations.

Just before the Twitter war ended, Latto went for the kill referencing Nicki’s sibling Jelani Maraj and Nicki’s hubby Kenneth Petty.

You may recall that Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in 2017 after being charged with repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter and Kenneth Petty was sentenced to three years probation and a year of in-home detention for failing to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of the first-degree attempted rape of a then 16-year-old Jennifer Hough in 1995.

Latto also used Nicki’s “Super Freaky Girl” track to dub Nicki a “Super Freaky Grandma” while referencing yet another subtweet.

“Super freaky grandma is married AND related to f****g rapists,” the rapper tweeted. “You ain’t gone bully me B***! My idol turned rival now u hating!”

“News Flash scratch off. I’ve never raped anyone. I’ve inspired millions. You’re one of them BOZO,” retorted Minaj before alleging that Latto didn’t care about rape while working with Dr. Luke who faced accusations from singer Ke$ha, and while working Kodak Black who also faced sex crime accusations. “Y’all keep letting these bozos weaponize the WORD rape when they’re being dragged & not holding them accountable for not actually CARING about rape VICTIMS in REAL LIFE. They have the same 2 drags about me & one of them ain’t eem bout me. That’s how you know when you dat btch.”

“Letting people weaponize the word rape” is a crazy sentence in and of itself, but we digress.

Nicki went on to repost a Barb who hinted that Latto was a product of statutory rape.

Oh, but Latto wasn’t done and shared a recorded phone call from Nicki who she dubbed a #40yearoldbully. Latto said that Nicki called her “delusional” for saying that female rappers are flourishing and said that “nobody cares about her lil song ‘Big Energy.’

Hours later, things finally simmered down (for now).

