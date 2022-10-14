Bossip Video

PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang is breaking her silence over the rapper’s death and revealing he saved her life inside Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.

Last Month PnB Rock was senselessly murdered inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in south Los Angeles. When the news broke to the world social media and countless celebrities were quick to blame his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang who posted their location minutes prior to his murder. Now that Los Angeles Police Department has 3 suspects in custody they have confirmed the attack was carried out by men already at the establishment and her social media posting had no involvement in the murder.

During all this speculation and slander, Stephanie reminded silent but she’s now telling her truth.

Stephanie Sibounheuang Breaks Her Silence On The Murder Of PnB Rock, Says He Saved Her Life

After remaining silent Stephanie is breaking her silence on the passing of PnB Rock, who is also the father of her two-year-old daughter Xuri. Stephanie revealed that PnB Rock whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen saved her life with quick thinking inside Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffle as the shooter approached.

“My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this.” “TBH, I can’t even handle this. To witness what I saw and to keep seeing it in my head, to being forced out the restaurant, to not be able to go in the ambulance or the hospital, car keys, purse, and my phone taken from me, forced in the back of a police car, locked in an interrogation room all night, while all this is going on and to be the last person in this world to know my man didn’t make it after having the faith and confidence that he was.”

Soon the suspects will have their day in court and be held accountable for Pnb’s murder and PnB Rock’s family and friends will continue to keep his name alive while trying to make sense of it all.

