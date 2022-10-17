Bossip Video

A former Real Housewife of Potomac knows you think she’s splitting from her husband, and she’s issuing a response.

On Sunday a PEOPLE magazine report surfaced claiming that Monique Samuels and her husband Chris were splitting after 10 years of marriage.

The outlet reported that they were going their separate ways and the news came after The Real Housewives of Potomac panel at BravoCon where Monique’s former costar Ashley Darby hinted that there was trouble brewing. According to Darby, she and Monique had lunch just last week and Monique was “going through some personal things” at the moment.

Following that, Monique and Chris who star on OWN’s Love & Marriage: DC appeared to hit back at the rumors by flashing their wedding bands in an InstaStory.

On Monique’s page she told her followers that she had just gotten back from “hiking all day” before she casually panned the camera to her husband and asked, “Chris, whatchu have to say about all this?” prompting the former NFL player to plug his wife’s online store.

“Shop Mila Eve,” said Chris while Monique laughed.

Monique has since promised to address the rumors via her YouTube on Monday night and shared the denial on her Instafeed.

“No better source than the actual source. Y’all already know how I roll. I give my own d–n exclusives,” wrote the former housewife.

Monique seemingly denying the breakup comes after Ashley Darby spoke out [again] on the separations rumors during a BravoCon taping for Watch What Happens Live.

Darby told the audience that Monique and Chris are taking a break.

People are now wondering if Monique is just deflecting from the truth or if Ashley Darby didn’t get her facts straight.

Either way, viewers will have to tune in to Monique’s “Tea With Monique” YouTube channel for the official details.