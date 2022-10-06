Bossip Video

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” is returning for its seventh season and a particularly polarizing vet is teasing a possible reconciliation.

As previously reported Bravo’s shade-slinging housewives that hail from luxurious digs alongside the Potomac River are returning on Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m. EST.

And while some of the ladies might be more buttoned up, intrinsically honest housewife Ashley Darby is once again ready to reveal A L L about her personal life.

As previously reported the former Miss D.C. has openly shared that she’s separating from her husband and fans will see the fallout on Bravo. Back in April, Ashley, 33, told the world that she filed for legal separation from her spouse of nearly 8 years, Michael Darby.

Since then she’s been subjected to fan questions, fan praise, and even fan criticism especially after sharing that she and her ex, 62, were living together for the sake of their two children.

The yoga instructor turned TikToker’s decisions surrounding the split will air on #RHOP amid another interesting update teased in the #RHOP trailer.

Rumors are swirling that Ashley could possibly [and hopefully] be reconciling with her former friend Candiace Dillard Bassett who she was seen laughing with over wine.

The idea that the two who went from pals to [seemingly] forever frenemies is sending #RHOP fans into a tizzy and it’s been a continuous Twitter topic of discussion.

Ahead of Sunday’s premiere, Ashley chatted with BOSSIP about all things season 7 including her impending divorce, and her possibly patched-up friendship with her fellow former pageant queen.

We’re so excited for #RHOP season 7, how do you think this season stacks up against the previous? Dr. Wendy Osefo already said it’s well worth the wait.

It’s definitely worth the weight. And honestly, I didn’t know it was possible for us to continue having these crazy and crazier lives. But yes, it really does get better. And speaking as someone who’s been doing this since day two, whose been here since the beginning, I can attest to that. I’m still shocked and amazed and surprised. I didn’t think it was possible.

Why do you think fans are so dedicated to the “Real Housewives of Potomac”? Every time there’s a new trailer Twitter goes crazy, Instagram goes crazy and there’s an instant Internet reaction. What do you think keeps bringing fans back to the show?

I really do think it’s our authenticity. I don’t feel like most of us put on airs and really are true to who we are. And for better or for worse, whether you like it or hate it, we stick to our opinions, and we live our lives the way that we see fit. And that I think people can respect that, whether you just like the person or not, you still can respect the fact that they stick to their guns.

Yes, and like you said, we met you several seasons ago, and back in season three, you actually introduced us to Miss United States, Candiace Dillard. Things have been contentious between you two but in the trailer, it looks like you guys are in a better place.

Can you tell us more about what’s going to happen between you guys this season? I think fans are really excited to see that maybe you guys patched things up.

Well, I would like to remind everyone that we did have an epiphany at the [#RHOP] reunion. And we had a really fun time together when we hung out after Fashion Week. And I learned a lot about her. And ultimately, I think it reaffirmed that we do have a lot in common. And really, the only thing that seems to separate us is how we approach situations and how we resolve conflict. So you know, conflict is an inherent part of any friendship, so that is where our trains tend to go off the rails…

For me, looking back I thought you two kind of had the same brand of shade. You’re both quick on your feet, no?

[shakes head] No.

How does Candiace’s shade compare to your shade?

Oh, she goes for the jugular. You know, [my shade] I’m just a little scratch—just a little scratch to make my point. But oh, she’ll go for it. And I mean, I respect that about her to a degree, but sometimes she has to learn when to pull it back.

Now, another thing we will see this season is your separation from your husband, Michae which you’ve been very open about. What did you think about the reaction to your announcement? Just like when the trailer for season 7 of Potomac dropped, people went crazy with reposts and several of them were congratulating you.

Well, first of all, Danielle, you know what I did? I don’t know if you saw but I actually posted this story on Instagram that I liked on TikTok called “Girls Get Money” [“Sad Girlz Luv Money” by Amaarae & Moliy] and so I think that people took that to mean that I thought I was going to the bank. That wasn’t it whatsoever, I really just liked the song. I had been listening to it on TikTok.

But, yes, the fact that I got such an outpouring of support was really nice considering what I was going through emotionally. And I would be lying if I said that this was such an easy thing and I just knew that this was the right decision for me. I mean, I’ve been going back and forth daily, and I think I will honestly for the rest of my life think about whether this could work or, ‘I should have tried this to make the marriage work.’ It’s just a mix of emotions altogether.

One thing I’ve noticed is your unconventional approach to your split and your separation considering that we learned that you and Michael were getting a house together. So in your own definition, what is a divorce, and what does it look like for you? Because I think some people, especially your castmates, were confused.

That’s a really good question. What is divorce? Because it really is different for everyone, right? Well, it’s pretty early on in the process, especially when my friends weighed in, it was pretty early. So I didn’t really have it all figured out. I didn’t know where every peg was going to go at that time, so I think that a lot of people looked to their own prior experiences, especially in this group, where most of the ladies have experienced separation or divorce. They tend to project that onto you and say, ‘This is how I did it, this is how my parents did it.’ And you start to feel like, ‘Why do I have to conform to what your ideals are? Why can’t I do this based on what I think is right, as the mother of my children and the person who’s been in this marriage for eight years. Y’all haven’t been up in here, it’s just me. So that’s why it does look different, and the fact that I have kids now. They’re such young kids, they’re one and three, so that really changed the landscape for me.

For more Ashely Darby tune in to the premiere of Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac airing Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.