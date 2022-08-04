Bossip Video

#RHOP fans hoping to ever see a former housewife on screen with two housewives she previously feuded with shouldn’t hold their breaths as that part of her life is completely canceled.

Monique Samuels, originally of Bravos’s “The Real Housewives Of Potomac” and now OWN’s “Love & Marriage D.C.” spoke to Insider recently about her decision to decline an offer to join the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff.

According to the 37-year-old wife of retired NFL offensive lineman Chris Samuels, she turned it down to protect herself from “toxicity.”

“It just wasn’t what I wanted to do. I didn’t feel like I could be the same Monique that people were accustomed to seeing anymore when it came to that particular franchise and that particular network because there was so much toxicity there” said Samuels.

The news is especially interesting because the entrepreneur and mom of 3, has experienced a lion’s share of toxicity in her time at Bravo, including THAT infamous fight with her former #RHOP castmate Candiace Dillard-Basset.

Candiace recently wrapped the forthcoming season alongside current housewives, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of “Real Housewives of Miami,” Whitney Rose and Heather Gay of the Salt Lake City franchise, Leah McSweeney of New York, Monique’s binder bashing victim Gizelle Bryant, also of #RHOP.

Also starring on the new season will be Monique’s real-life homegirl Porsha Williams from #RHOA.

Can you imagine if Monique was added to the cast as well?

Monique also admitted to Insider that she hasn’t actually watched the show about housewives from across the “Bravoverse” vacationing together in beautiful destinations, but she knew immediately that she wasn’t interested.

“I did not want to be in a position where I was expected to bicker and argue with a bunch of women. I’ve never watched any of the ‘Girls Trip’ shows that they do. All I knew was at that time when Andy [Cohen] asked me, I just had no desire to be back on that network” said Samuels.

Although other bravolebrities who have previously left their original Housewives show have returned for the girls’ trip like Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, Mrs. Samuels doubled down on her disinterest.

“It doesn’t even matter about the cast or who is the production company for the show. I just had no desire to go back to that network.” she continued. “I just didn’t want to do it.”

Monique shared a similar message to Entertainment Tonight about turning down #RHUGT.

“[Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen] called me and he shared with me that he wanted me to be a part of it,” Monique recalled to ET. “I think I was the second call after Dorinda. And he said, ‘I would love for you to be a part…’ and I was just like, ‘Eh, I don’t know. I don’t know.’ He was like, ‘Don’t say no. Don’t say anything. Think about it. And let’s regroup in a couple days.’ And then he called me back and I was like, ‘Andy, I can’t do it.'” “It wasn’t a Potomac cast situation,” she says of walking away from her time as a Housewife. “It was all of it. Production, cast, network — it was so many things behind the scenes that I felt were unfair to me, and I just couldn’t do it. I couldn’t. I was just like mentally, I’m not even there.”

Sorry, Andy. Monique won’t be setting sails on any more Bravo trips but fans of the “Not For Lazy Moms” founder can catch her keeping it classy with Carlos King’s #LAMDC on the OWN Network.