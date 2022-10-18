Bossip Video

Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card.

Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother.

Even before the pictures were published, it seems like Monica knew there would be some questions, partially explaining their relationship in her caption by saying she’ll stand behind whoever stands behind her.

“I’m Forever With who’s With Me… That’s on My Life,” she wrote in her caption. ‘Love You @kodakblack & My Z Queen Momma Fee Fee…. 🔒 In 4L.”

The comments under this post were mixed, to say the least, with some fans upset over Monica associating herself with someone so controversial.

“Auntie is you serious???” one fan asked. Another referenced his comments toward PNB Rock’s girlfriend following his death, writing, “Really? Even after he told that girl to go kill herself and then gave that wack-a** apology?? …sheesh ok.”

But, regardless of how fans reacted, that didn’t deter Monica from hanging out with her friend, going on to take part in even more content with Kodak this week.

After Kodak surprised her on stage with roses at a recent concert, Monica reposted a pic from the moment on her InstaStory captioned;

“Love youuuu @kodakblack Y’all always come through, I know when we can dress alike it’s REAL REAL. I’m f***ked up bout ya (in yo voice @kodakblack)”

The rapper posted videos of him and Goonica spending some quality time together, but this time, the pair were riding around in his car listening to Daniel Caesar.

They’re even making TikToks together, dancing to Black’s song “Spin” in a recent video.

Regardless of whether these two are just friends or something more, fans are befuddled by this unexpected relationship.

Monica hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone besides her ex-boyfriend C-Murder, who she just visited in prison back in April.

The two have maintained a close relationship since their romance in the late ’90s, but with Murder having been in jail for decades, it doesn’t seem like their romantic relationship is going anywhere for the time being.

Check out reactions to Monica’s friendship with Kodak Black down below: