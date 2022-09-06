Bossip Video

Kodak Black goes on a rant about Made In America festival after they canceled his performance for *checks notes* being late.

Jay-Z’s annual Made In America festival took place over the Labor Day weekend in Philly and fans traveled from across the world to attend. The lineup boasted acts from all genres including Bad Bunny, Young Nudy, JID, Pusha-T, and Jasmine Sullivan, but one person who was noticeably absent was Kodak Black-–even though he was on the bill.

The Florida rapper did not perform as promised during the fest because he was 30 minutes late. Kodak apparently didn’t realize that with festival performances you have to be on time as everything is scheduled by set times. Moreover, if a performer is late it could infringe on the headliner’s set.

Kodak was not happy with his performance being canceled for his tardiness and took to Instagram to voice frustrations.

“Aye, Made In America, I don’t know what’s going on,” said Kodak “This the first show ever a n***a a ‘lil late to, and a na can’t perform. No money, none of that sh*t. Jay-Z, whoever running this sh*t… Roc Nation, Live Nation whatever the f*ck. Y’all do better, homie. This the first show a n***a a ‘lil few minutes late to, and b***h what the f*ck? I got fans out here wanting to see a na.”

Kodak’s “lil few minutes late” was actually half an hour so MIA Fest had no choice but to pull his slot.

Despite that, in his Instagram rant, Kodak also took aim at Roc Nation and Live Nation and threatened to not do his upcoming tour. While Kodak may be upset, his fans are the ones who lost out the most.

