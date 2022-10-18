Bossip Video

60 Minutes took a trip to Jackson, Mississippi to spend time with Deion Sanders who finally revealed that he would entertain a Power 5 coaching job if the opportunity presented itself.

Deion Sanders has brought an undeniable energy to Jackson State University and the energy has radiated its way to all HBCUs considering that more attention is on HBCU football than ever before. Just a week ago Sanders and Jackson State traveled to Alabama State where they won in front of a sold-out crowd upsetting their opponent’s homecoming celebration. With so much fanfare and attention, it’s only a matter of time before a Power 5 school comes knocking.

Considering Coach Prime’s influence, 60 Minutes traveled to Jackson, Mississippi to talk with him about his decision to start coaching. While talking about transitioning from being a legendary football player to a coach, he talked about getting Walmart to cover upgrades to the facility including a new practice field.

While discussing the struggle its been to get upgrades for the football program, this led to the topic of coaching for a Power 5 school with top-of-the-line facilities and specialists on hand to help with player injuries. On top of those resources, bigger schools also have more money which would take ease a financial strain on Deion who’s dished out his own cash or acquired business partnerships. Deion didn’t hold back and answered honestly stating he would entertain the idea of coaching a Power 5 school and said he would be a “fool” not to.

He also said that he’d like to provide opportunities for his assistant coaches to receive higher salaries.

“This is my biggest concern; I have a few people on the staff that has been with me for the last 20 years from when we started with youth football,” said Sanders. “I got a few people on the staff that has coached in professional football—a few people that matriculated from high school and some that were already in college. I think my highest compensated coach may be [earning] $125,000; somethin’ like that. Am I a blessing to him? Or am I holdin’ him back?”

You can watch the ups and downs Deion has had to deal with in the full 60 minutes segment below.