During a meeting with boosters, Nick Saban accused Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher of buying their #1 recruiting class through NIL deals, and claimed Deion Sanders and Jackson State paid a recruit over a million dollars.

Last night, Nick Saban turned the college football world on its head. While in a public setting, Saban claimed Texas A&M’s number one recruiting class wasn’t from hard work, but NIL deals promised to recruits. Just to make it clear, this is the worst sort of snitching anyone can throw out. Also, keep in mind: it’s the coach from the most dominant program in college football the past decade saying this because he came in at #2.

Deion Sanders caught a stray bullet as Saban mentioned rumors he paid Travis Hunter over $1 million to play at Jackson State.

As soon as Nick Saban’s comments landed online the backlash was immediate.

Once the comments made their way online, social media expeditiously hit Nick Saban with a harsh “I know you ain’t talking.” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher set a press conference for this morning while Deion Sanders woke up out of his sleep to tweet he would address everything today.

A visibly shaken Jimbo takes the podium and makes personal attacks on Nick Saban.

Everyone was tuned into Jimbo Fisher’s press conference today and boy did he deliver. He cranked the slandergini right up as soon as he sat down, going directly at Saban and telling reporters they should look into his past and see him for who he is. Keep in mind: Jimbo worked directly under Saban for a number of years, so if Jimbo has a dark past, so does Saban.

First of all, it’s a shame that we have to do this. It’s really despicable. It’s despicable that someone can say things about somebody… seventeen-year-old kids… saying they broke state laws, that we “bought” every player on this group. We never bought anybody, no rules were broken. nothing was done wrong. The ethics in which we do things, these families, it’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way. The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen, and it’s ridiculous when he’s not on top. The parody in college football that he’s been talking about, go talk to the coaches who coach for him. You’ll find out all the parity. Go talk to the people who have worked for him. We’ve done things right, we’ve always done things right. “Some people think they are God…. Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy a lot of things you didn’t want to know. We build him up to be the tsar of football, go dig into his past or anybody who’s ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It’s despicable. Its a shame we have to sit up here and have this conversation about the things we’re doing. It’s personal to us. It’s personal to A and M, It’s personal to our players, It’s personal to our coaches, and everyone involved, and I know the guy. I know him really well. It’s amazing that we’re allowed to do those things.

While Jimbo got off his slander, Deion Sanders has yet to respond, but promises he will within the next 24 hours. For now, you can watch Jimbo’s full press conference below, because reading it isn’t good enough, you need the visual to understand his anger.