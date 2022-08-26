Bossip Video

After their public misunderstanding both Deion Sanders and Nick Saban joined Sportscenter to preview the upcoming college football season.

After Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s incorrect comments about Deion Sanders and Jackson State paying for players, it seems the two have returned to a good spot. After Nick Saban’s comments set the college football world on fire Deion, unlike Jimbo Fisher, took the high road and promised all would be worked out.

Deion Sanders Joins Nick Saban On SportsCenter To Discuss NIL & 2022-2023 Season.

With Deion Sanders and Nick Saban being the face of Aflac and spending time together every summer they quickly found common ground. This week they both joined SportsCenter to preview the upcoming college football season but didn’t hold back when discussing Name, Image, and Likeness.

“I think a couple things are a concern,” Saban said on SportsCenter. “We allow alumni through collectives to get involved in recruiting and other things — that’s something we’ve always guarded against in college football. I think what kind of competitive balance are we able to create if we allow that to happen — which is not going to be great for fans.”

Deion Sanders jumped in the conversation right after reminding everyone Jackson State is nowhere near even being in a position to have anyone pay players for them. He even takes it deeper asking where the NIL is being used because he hasn’t seen much use.

“First of all, we can’t compete,” Sanders said. “We don’t have collectives. We don’t have anything like that. We’re trying to rally up boosters and you talk about collectives? I don’t even know the definition of a collective. In its ‘name, image and likeness,’ I’m having kids that are getting compensated, but when you talk about name, image and likeness — I haven’t seen anything on any thing. We talk about these kids making millions of dollars — what are they on? Where is the name, image and the likeness, or is it just the collectives paying these kids to participate in this or that college?”

Heading into this football season Deion Sanders Jackson State football team and Nick Saban’s Alabama football team are the ones to watch.