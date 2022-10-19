Mama Joyce Gets Dragged For Shading Todd Tucker At BravoCon
Where’s Kandi?? Old Lady Gangster Mama Joyce Reveals Who She’d Replace Her Son-In-Law Todd With During Shady BravoCon Q&A
Kandi, get your mama!
Kandi‘s barb-spewing mother Joyce Jones aka Mama Joyce is catching heat over shady comments she made about her son-in-law Todd Tucker during a messy panel with Auntie Bertha and Auntie Nora at BravoCon.
In the now viral clip, Mama Joyce, 72, shamelessly rambles about who she would replace Todd with while the crowd hoots and hollers in the background.
“…If I could have replaced Todd, I probably would’ve picked anyone that had a decent job,” she said, adding, ‘somebody that was maybe in the same business, in the financial realm that she was in,’ she added. ‘I just think that she should’ve married someone that was on the same financial scale.’
Mama Joyce on who she’d replace Todd with for Kandi! #RHOA #BRAVOCON22 pic.twitter.com/EQNP8itpkH
— Whitney Vasquez (@whitgetitwhit) October 16, 2022
It didn’t take long for the messy matriarch to get dragged over the classless comments that marked her latest unprovoked shot fired at Todd–the father of two of her grandchildren.
Hours later, Mama Joyce was somehow able to scrape together things she actually likes about Todd during a supersized round of “Truth or Drink!” during a BravoCon edition of ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.’
In a moment that we imagine was very hard for her, she said that Todd’s “still short,” shaved some of his beard, is very nice to his kids, and that the two are getting along much better these days.
For years, ‘RHOA’ fans have watched Mama Joyce take shots at Todd who never seemed good enough for Kandi in her eyes.
But that hasn’t stopped Kandi, 46, and Todd, 47, from enjoying 8 years of marriage, growing their blended family of 4, and opening multiple businesses including restaurants Blaze Steak & Seafood and the Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine.
What would you do if you were Kandi in this situation? Does Kandi deserve blame for allowing this to continue? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Mama Joyce’s shady comments about Todd on the flip.
I know if Todd’s mother was still here she would’ve BEEN whooped Mama Joyce’s ass. She was with the shits! Kandi needs to realize Todd doesn’t have that support system anymore and step in for once. Stop paying Mama Joyce bills for a few months… she’ll start acting right 🙂
— E. (@__ErikaaaG__) October 18, 2022
There is no one to blame but Kandi. She allows it. She’s been married to Todd for 8 years and has two kids with him. At some point she has to check her mum. The annoying thing is she never gave Todd a chance and there is no basis for Mama Joyce’s dislike for him. https://t.co/J9Ysmw9yEV
— Ewuraa (@ebz_tweetz) October 18, 2022
God rest her soul, because I really hate that Miss Sharon didn’t give Mama Joyce the two-piece with a biscuit no cole slaw before she left us. https://t.co/OC9d642vKI
— Shercock Holmes (@RPinHD) October 17, 2022
at this point kandi really doesn’t deserve a loving man in her life & mama joyce doesn’t deserve a dime. they are both gross with no thought on how their behavior affects another person. https://t.co/ZiodMSLGGf
— La Huncha🧚🏾♀️🇧🇧 (@slaykurdae_) October 17, 2022
Mama Joyce can dislike Todd all she want but its another level of disrespect to sit up somewhere a decade later, while the marriage is still seemingly intact. talking bout you wish she married someone else…wth
— Tasha Mack Management (@jiggyjayy2) October 18, 2022
Mama Joyce is a level of toxic that’s to the point Kandi need to seriously check her.
— Queen_ (@LNM_Teisha) October 18, 2022
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.