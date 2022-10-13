Bossip Video

Kanye West attends the screening of Candace Owens’ BLM documentary and addresses recent comments saying; “I’m Glad I Crossed The Line.”

Kanye West’s recent social media postings have left him locked out of both his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Since then he has been under the radar but he did release a new documentary “Last Week“. The documentary covered a number of issues and gave a look inside a day in the life of Ye.

Last night Ye resurfaced in Nashville, Tennesse to support Candace Owens’ Black Lives Matter documentary “The Greatest lie Ever Sold.”

Interestingly enough Ye was spotted alongside Ray J who recently has had a lot to say about him this year.

Also spotted posing with Ye were Kid Rock and MMA fighter Colby Covington.

Kanye West Tells Paparazzi He Crossed The Line So People Can Speak Openly

Prior to Candace Owens’ screening, the pundit shared the news that Ye and YEEZY LLC, had been dropped as a customer from JP Morgan Chase without a reason being stated. Candace also shared the letter Ye received breaking the news to him.

After the premiere, PageSix was able to catch Ye and get his thoughts on all the current things happening in his business life.

“Hey, if you call somebody out for bad business, that means you’re being anti-Semitic. I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea so we can speak openly about things like getting canceled by a bank,” he told the photographers, before reminding everyone he’s “the richest black man in American history.”

The conversation was cut due to loud traffic passing by but Ye promised they would finish the conversation at a later date. Rest assured Ye will probably find a platform to finish communicating his thoughts soon. The lingering question remains; did JP Morgan Chase overstep its boundaries by dropping Ye? Or is that a reasonable consequence for his recent actions?