Tom Brady might re-retire in the middle of the this NFL season according to a quarterback who used to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chris Simms was recently asked by NFL insider Mike Florio on NBC’s Pro Football Talk Live and his answer is as shocking to some as it is satisfying to others (it’s us, we’re “others”). Simms believes that Brady might hang up his cleats mid-season on account of the “personal stuff” that he is dealing with, i.e. rumors that he and Gisele Bundchen are fixin’ to get divorced. Via DailyMail:

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy,’ he said. ‘But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady.”

Earlier today, a reporter asked Brady directly if he was considering calling it quits this season with the team struggling to a 3-3 record.

If this happens, the slander will be historic. We’ve seen PLENTY of athletes lie through their teeth about retirement and everything else.