Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Porsha Williams & More Attend Star-Studded Atlanta Hawks Home Opener

Everybody and their mama pulled up to the Atlanta Hawks home opener that brought out Michael B. Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Porsha Williams and her boo thang Simon Guobadia, Kandi Burruss, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Quavo, and many more.

The Hawks kicked off the 2022-23 NBA regular season against the Houston Rockets on an exciting night that featured fan giveaways and dynamic duo Trae Young and 2022 NBA All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

The pleasantly surprising Majors and Jordan spotting comes after the two faced off in the buzzy ‘Creed III’ trailer that sent fans of the hit franchise into a frenzy.

In the highly anticipated threequel, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

BOSSIP was present for a press conference with Michael B. Jordan and asked him what he did to prepare mentally and emotionally for this new challenge.

“[I was] Holding on for dear life!” Jordan told BOSSIP. “No, it was, uh, I feel like coming out of lockdown, quarantine, you know, this is where a lot of this pre-production and prep was going on.” “So it was a lot of stuff going on in the world and, you know, that was my escape, a lot of times was just diving into this world and creating this story. Mentally for me, there was nothing I could do to prepare myself for this. Anything I thought I was doing, it was not enough. So the meditation: very helpful. You know, I think meditating was really important for me. Just talking to a lot of directors that have been through this before, really gave me as close of an idea as what the experiences were gonna be, without going through it myself. So I leaned on those conversations and that advice.” “Just got finished working with Denzel, you know, right before this project. So I had that wisdom, you know, and support that was there. So it really helped me out a lot during prep. So I think mentally for me, just taking it a day at a time, but at the same time always planning, you know, 10 steps ahead.” “So it was, whatever you can do in the moment to feel better, you know what I’m saying? And help cope and also prepare yourself for the day ahead and the weeks ahead. That’s what you kind of gotta do.”

‘Creed III’ punches its way into theaters March 3, 2023.