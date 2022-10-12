Call Him Kang! Jonathan Majors Covers Men’s Health ‘Strength In Diversity’ Issue, Pulverizes Panny Drawls With Pectacular Prowess

Mr. Majors if ya nasty…

Jonathan Majors Blows Up Internet With Panty-Sizzling Men’s Health Photoshoot

Perennial panty-sizzler Jonathan Majors has social media in a chokehold over his screen-lickable Men’s Health photoshoot for the Strength In Diversity issue where he opens up about about his intense ambition, dedication to transformation, shepherding Marvel through a crucial phase as the next big villain, and much more.

“It was the character and dimensions of Kang,” he said about portraying the MCU’s next big bad. “And the potential that it had. I thought, I’ll take a chance on that.” “Killmonger, Thanos, and Kang are not related, and that’s good for the MCU. It adds diversity.”

He also was nice enough to share his ‘Creed III‘ back and core workout that’s sure to make you put that bag of chips down.

With highly anticipated blockbusters ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘Creed III’ coming up in early 2023, Majors is primed to become thee Hollywood leading man responsible for seas of pulverized panny drawls scattered across social media.

And yes, he addressed those pectacular pics that leaked from the ‘Creed III‘ set.

“Now I kind of step away from that part,’ he said. “There’s nothing wrong with that. I embrace it. I also mostly wear hoodies when I’m out. I stay covered up. I think that’s part of being sexy. I’m not conscious of it. My brother was the pretty boy. I was never the cute boy growing up. I was just J.”

