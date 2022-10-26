Bossip Video

Marvel teases Rihanna’s involvement in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with cryptic social media post.

Later tonight Hollywood will host the world premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the sequel to Marvel Studios’ 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. The sequel promises to be equally as big while paying tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman’s legacy. With the premier hours away Marvel Studios has broken its silence and confirmed rumors of who will be providing the soundtrack for the blockbuster.

Marvel Studios Confirms Rihanna’s Involvement With The Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

Marvel Studio’s tweeted a Wakanda Forever graphic video that slowly fades just to show the letter “R”, which is reportedly Rihanna’s new logo. The video also reveals a date essentially announcing the date of Rihanna’s return to music. Marvel didn’t indicate if it was just a single or if the full soundtrack would be released but shared the date of 10/28. The last time Rihanna released a full project of any kind was in 2016 and the last time we heard even a sliver of her vocals was in 2020 from PartyNextDoor.

With Riri headlining the Super Bowl halftime show and now giving us the music we might be out of the drought, but we are going to wait on celebrating until we see the music available to stream, just in case.

You can watch the teaser video below.