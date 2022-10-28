H-U, you know!

The Mecca Howard University returned to form with another star-studded Homecoming weekend bursting with Black excellence, seas of celebs basking in good vibes, accomplished alumni flexing on the yard, and some of the flyest baddies in HBCU Land.

Founded in 1867, the storied institution operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service with one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows, and more than 165 Fulbright recipients to date.

The private university also produces more on-campus Black Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States.

Notable alumni include Diddy, Chadwick Boseman, Thurgood Marshall, Phylicia Rashad, Taraji P. Henson, Debbie Allen, Kamala Harris, and actress Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins who hosted Howard’s “Meccaverse” celebration that culminated with the swanky HBCU Buzz 30 under 30 Reception and Alumni Bison Ball.

The ‘Dear White People’ star joined DIAGEO (and its brands CÎROC, Crown Royal, Tequila Don Julio, and Tanqueray) and HBCU Buzz 30 Under 30 Founder Luke Anthony Lawal, Jr. to toast to the rich culture of HBCUs.

“It’s a place where as a Black person you feel incredibly seen, valued, and understood which is invaluable,” said the star in an interview with BOSSIP.

Together with DIAGEO, both Ashley and Luke reflected on their experience attending an HBCU as they honored the next generation of Black leaders creating lasting change in their communities through DIAGEO’s $10 Million endowment fund supporting a more diverse future.

Have you ever experienced Howard’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, will you be pulling up soon? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Howard hotties heating up Homecoming on the flip.