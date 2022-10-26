Bossip Video

Amethyst’s Very Own… Drake celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami this week.

Drake Rents Out Sexy Fish For Star-Studded Party

The rapper, who dawned a pale purple silky shirt and light lavender suit (okay so it might be gray, but it’s way more fun if we say it’s orchid instead) rented out Sexy Fish restaurant in Brickell Tuesday for a star-studded party celebrating his special day.

Guests included DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Chaney Jones, Zack Bia, Alix Earle and Love Island stars Genny Shawcross and Emily Salch.

Y’all know Khaled wasn’t missing the party.

Chaney was out there flossin’ that bawwwdy!

Drake pulled up for 21 Savage’s birthday so it was only right he returned the favor. Are y’all looking forward to their joint album?

Where are our “Love Island” fans at? Clearly, Drake’s a fan of the show.

Who do you think looked more bangin’ at Drake’s birthday party?

Drake is really getting up there now. He’s just a few years from forty. We still recall the Degrassi days though! Happy Birthday, Drizzy! We know y’all had a night to remember! Hopefully Drake an incredible time.

Check out more photos of Drake and his guests arriving at the party below: