So Stunning: Celebs Serve Slaaaaaykanda Extravagance & Elegance At The’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

Hollywood’s Dolby Theater was buzzing with extravagance and elegance Wednesday for the star-studded “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere.

The film’s stars, cast, and crew were joined by other A-listers who slaaaaaayed the carpet while celebrating one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year.

Seen on the scene was Queen Ramonda herself Angela Bassett.

The stunning star donned a ruffled and regal Moschino dress that stood out on the theater’s plum-colored carpet.

She was matched in purple by Danai Gurira who reprises her role as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the film and shut the carpet down in Robert Wun.

Not to be outdone, Letitia Wright’s fitted Alexander McQueen suit shone on the carpet and carried a deeper meaning.

The actress who plays Shuri paid homage to the late Chadwick Boseman who donned a similar look on the carpet of the 2018 Oscars.

While on the carpet Wright admitted to being emotional over the loss of Boseman who was memorialized alongside his character T’Challa in “Wakanda Forever.”

“I’m bracing,” Wright told Variety about her mental state. “I’ve seen some members of Chad’s team. When we lock eyes, we know how this feels. We have to take a step away. I see my aunt locking my eyes with me, she’s very proud. I have to take a step away… It’s emotional. We’re trying to hold it together.”

Despite her emotions, the actress, 28, garnered gasps with the intricate detailing of her outfit, her panther earrings, and stunningly soft makeup.

Also seen on the scene was Dominique Thorne, a new addition to the cast who plays RiRi Williams a.ka. IronHeart. The star, 25, looked elegant in Prabal Gurung.

Celebs Wore White At The “Wakanda Forever” Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o who plays Nakia joined several stars in wearing white, the color that Wakandans wear during T’Challa’s funeral procession.

The sizzling stunner served baaawdy in a Balmain dress.

Similarly, Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward donned white in remembrance of her King…

as did a Chadwick Boseman pendant-rocking Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans…

and Tessa Thompson.

All the while several celebs donned white at the “Wakanda Forever” premiere, other celebs brought it in black.

Celebs Wore Black At The “Wakanda Forever” Premiere

It Girl Marsai Martin slayed in an Azzi & Osta dress that was offset by her elegant updo.

She was joined in black by the Bailey sisters, Chlöe and Halle.

Michaela Coel’s custom coal-colored Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo look featured a hood and beading…

and the actress who’s making her Marvel debut in the film as combat instructor Aneka dished on the gown’s special meaning.

‘Maximilian designed my BAFTA dress during a period in which we were both experiencing a transition in our careers,” she told ELLE. “It felt intentional and meaningful to have him make me a custom outfit for this night.”

Celebs’ Colorful Carpet Looks Stand Out At The “Wakanda Forever” Premiere

Other style standouts on the purple carpet included a canary-yellow rocking Karrueche…

an always elegant CoCo Jones…

blue outfitted “Abbot Elementary” stars Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson…

and Dora Milaje actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard who donned body paint that included Chadwick Boseman’s face on her back.

Rihanna Rih-turns & Makes A Splash At The “Wakanda Forever” Premiere

After already sending shockwaves across the Internet by announcing her official Rih-turn to music on the “Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, Rihanna stunned at the premiere.

Rih rocked a Rick Owens dress and was matched by her boo/baby’s father A$AP Rocky.

A Bevy Of Men Brought Their Own Style To The “Wakanda Forever” Premiere

Just like the ladies, the men of Hollywood came dressed to the nines at the “Wakanda Forever” premiere.

Tyler Perry, Michael B. Jordan, Regé-Jean Page, Kendrick Sampson, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, and Tenoch Huerta a.k.a. Namor, were all suited and booted.

It looks like everyone brought it on this carpet!

YOU tell us–whose “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” look was your fave?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.

