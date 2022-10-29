Bossip Video

La La, Heidi Klum, and other Scream Queens of Hollywood aren’t the only ones who know how to put a costume together…

As Halloween weekend kicks off we’d be remiss not to share some of our fave male celebs who never disappoint with their spooky season spirit.

Every year, a number of the fellas go toe to toe for the Scream King crown at extravagant and exclusive Halloween parties.

The only thing better than a Hollywood party with A-listers — is a Hollywood costume party with A-listers. Halloween celebrations will be in full swing tonight and ahead of that, let’s take a look a the ultimate Scream Kings and their over-the-top get-ups!

Diddy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably remember this viral clip from 2019 of Diddy doing the Diddy bop down his mansion hallways dressed as Pennywise from the horror film IT.

The clip still lives rent-free in our heads to this day.

Diddy always brings it for Halloween like when he previously dressed as Prince. Back in 2012, he donned the costume at the Playboy Mansion Halloween party. The “Purple Rain” inspired fit and jheri curl wig helped solidify his Scream King status a decade ago.

Prior to that, in 2004 he turned heads at Heidi Klum’s party dressed as a Gladiator.

LeBron James

Not to be outdone, there’s another popular celeb who went all out and dressed as Pennywise the Clown for Halloween.

This Pennywise, however, is a 6-foot-9 Taco Tuesday-loving Lebron James.

That’s not all, however, LeBron also spooked fans with this life-like Freddy Kreuger costume, complete with full hair and make-up.

According to Clutch Points, we have more spooky fun to look forward to as the James household went all with their Halloween decorations.

What do you think Lebron will wear this year?

Fabolous

It’s no secret that Fabolous loves Halloween as he usually hosts an annual party and goes ALL out with his costumes.

At his 2013 celebration, he pulled off an epic Michael Jackson Thriller costume…

In 2016 he was Pablo Escobar a.k.a. “Frescobar”…

and in 2018 he was Eddie Murphy’s character Prince Akeem from Coming To America.

Fabolous and his family also usually don group costumes.

Take a look at some of their standout Halloween looks below.

Jason Derulo

You may be familiar with Jason Derulo’s music as well as his antics on Instagram and Tik Tok but he’s also a certified Scream King. Year after year the singer goes ALL out with costumes that consistently take the cake.

Take a look at some of his top costumes below.

The Night King – 2017

In 2017 Derulo’s take on Game Of Thrones’ “Night King” caused a stir.

His White Walker costume included prosthetics and intricate makeup and Derulo wore the costume at Maxim’s 2017 Halloween party. After at first showing up on the red carpet dressed like this…

he performed onstage in the Night King getup.

Talk about dedication.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller Costume— 2020

In 2020 Derulo made waves with his super creative Halloween hijinx. Instead of dressing up for the holiday he seemingly brought Michael Jackson’s outfit in thriller to life. “#MJLives,” he captioned the jaw-dropping video.

Squid Games – 2021

In 2021 Derulo’s Squid Games costume also went viral because it came alongside a skit. Derulo and fellow influencers donned the trademark tracksuits and tried to survive the ire of the Squid Games robot doll.

The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” never disappoints when it comes to Halloween and often incorporates his muscles into his costumes. In 2016 however, he put his rock-hard body away and dressed up as Pikachu while dancing for his adorable baby girl saying, “That’s what daddies do.”

The covered-up costume came after he showed off his guns as Fred Flinstone in 2011…

and after he was The Hulk for Halloween in 2012.

Maybe this year he’ll go as Black Adam?

Which of these Scream Kings rocked your favorite Halloween fits?