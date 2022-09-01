Bossip Video

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II gets his words twisted when discussing his various roles, leaving him with a red nose in an attempt to rectify the situation.

When COVID-19 hit the world, many of your favorite actors were at home while studios around the world shut down and productions were halted. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was still able to deliver his yearly blockbuster on schedule, thanks to lucky timing. Since 2018, we’ve seen him play vastly different types of characters on the big screen in each new movie.

In a recent interview with Variety, he opened up about the task of playing such vastly different characters.

“Everything should be about getting to the truth. But sometimes you got to know which movie or genre you’re in,” Abdul-Mateen said. “Something like ‘Aquaman,’ that’s clown work. ‘Aquaman’ is not ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’ You have got to get over yourself.”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attempts to clarify his comments that left comic book fans clutching their Funko Pops

Of course, when Variety posted a link to the interview, it instantly hit social media as if Yahya was disrespecting the well-organized Warner Brothers DC franchise Aquaman. Of course, it was a classic case of a celebrity doing an interview and having their words taken out of context. Yahya seemingly clears up the situation and clarifies his words with the infamous “boy if you don’t get” meme.

Pretty much the meme is signaling that’s not what he meant and they know it. In this day and age, people don’t read full articles, just what they see on the timeline in bits and pieces. Yahya playfully joined in on the fun trolling with this picture you can see below while promoting the upcoming Aquaman sequel.