It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We are in the throes of eclipse season and heading into another one on the 8th of November after just having one on the 25th of October.

This is the season of rapid change, rapid soul expansion, and deep shadow work – especially because this is happening through the sign of Scorpio – which deals with our shadowy depths, our inner child wounds, and our locked-away secrets.

On top of this, both Jupiter (the planet of abundance) and Neptune (the planet of mysticism) are both retrograding in Pisces, the sign of the esoteric, divine feminine, and going within.

The planetary math is equating to going deeply within, paying attention to our dreams, and taking this time right now to hyper-focus on becoming your truest self.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in the stars for your sign this week… as always be sure to read the horoscopes for your Moon, Venus, and Mars signs as well.

CAPRICORN:

: Getting grounded and being responsible is quite easy for old souled Cappys, but this week the universe wants you to usher in a bit of childlike wonder and magic and release all skepticism. This is especially true for those who’ve been chronically single – as an unexpected love match can drop into your lap by your birthday. Also for overwhelmed parents of young children – the key to coping is a bit more champagne and indulging your inner child while kicking it more with your own kiddies. RED FLAG: That sniffle may be connected to a bigger health issue, best to check it out. SWEET SPOT: A promo or raise is on the way at the work front – your due diligence has not gone unnoticed.

