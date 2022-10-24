Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Whew wee the cosmos are coming in hot!

As we slither into Scorpio season we are met head-on with a New Moon Solar Eclipse in this sign on October 25th…however, expect to feel the effects of this eclipse for the remainder of the month.

With this Scorpio eclipse, we can expect power struggles, dramatic endings (those toxic attachments will be snipped, snipped), and basically a harsh dragging into our perfect alignment or rather our perfect duality.

You can use this energy to not only call back your power (try a few Solar Plexus Chakra meditations) but you can also finally break away from situations that just aren’t worth it.

This will especially be true for those who have dealt with childhood trauma resulting in addictions or depression. You in particular may find yourself able to fully transform like never before.

This is a great time to do a Road Opener Candle ritual where you light the candle and call in all of the things that you want or all of the things that you want to release.

In celebration of eclipse season in Scorpio and the ability to move forward into your highest and best destiny, I’ll provide a powerful affirmation for each sign.

Stand in the mirror for 5 mins a day and say this affirmation out loud.

A key transit planetary note— Jupiter has the last part of its retrograde Pisces transit starting on the 28th. This influence not only opens us up spiritually but makes us more compassionate and open-minded. We also hyper-focus on self-care and the care of others. We tend to attract abundance by going into giving mode more than receiving mode.

This is an interesting juxtaposition with the Scorpion Solar Eclipse as it calls for being inwardly focused and doing what is best for you in spite of disappointing others.

Bottom line – some of us will struggle this week emotionally with setting boundaries, and cutting ties – while others will flourish – especially those who have been unable to do so in the past.

Stay away from making grandiose promises but certainly cut ties that have long kept you in a bind. Expect your emotions to seesaw and instead of creating a bigger storyline – simply just allow yourself to feel the emotions.

Because if nothing else Scorpios know how to feel through their highs and lows even if it is silent.

This week I’ll be deeply channeling messages from the cosmos and the collective over-soul unity consciousness for messages for your higher self, your soul connection, your spiritual progress and to help you release all of the things that are keeping you stuck in fear, but masquerading as comfort.

The overarching question is …What does your soul want you to know right now?

Let’s gooo!

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in the stars for your sign this week… as always be sure to read the horoscopes for your Moon, Venus and Mars signs as well.

CAPRICORN:

Your fear in moving forward is connected to your over-attachment to your mother/mother figure in your life. Whether the relationship is toxic or sweet – this lopsided connection is making you play small in the areas of your life where you are not succeeding. If you outgrow needing this person’s approval what is the worst that can happen? If you fulfill dreams that they never could – what is the worst that could happen? If this resonates, spend some time journaling around this ideology while listening to Heart Chakra meditations. RED FLAG: Take leaps of faith this week – even if the landing is wobbly you’ll still be a few steps ahead. MIRROR AFFIRMATION: “I call back my power. I cut all unhealthy cords of attachment that no longer serve me and my highest self.”

