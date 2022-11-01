Bossip Video

After his latest social media restriction, Kanye West responded to recent criticism he received on Parler.

As previously reported after Ye called out the mother of George Floyd’s daughter over the $250M lawsuit she filed against him, former NBA player Stephen Jackson stepped in to address Ye.

After Ye blasted the lawsuit and the child’s mother, Roxie Washington, Stephen Jackson urged Ye to address him instead and revealed that only $250,000 of a $2M donation that Kanye made was given to Floyd’s daughter. He also called out Ye for attacking Washington’s attire and said he has to “pay the consequences” for speaking on George Floyd during that now-scrapped Drink Champs interview.

Following that, Stephen posted a follow-up video blasting people who tried to defend Kanye. He also called out Ye for losing his wife Kim Kardashian and choosing to “seem woke” in the aftermath.

Kanye West Responds To Stephen Jackson On Parler After Being Restricted On Instagram For 30 Days

We all assumed Stephen Jackson would receive a response from Ye on Instagram but Meta confirmed that Kanye was restricted for 30 days due to one of his previous posts.

“We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson told Complex via email. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

Luckily for Ye, he has his handy-dandy right-wing social media platform Parler, and he used it to respond to Stephen Jackson and Meta for pressing pause on his account.

Ye alleged that he was suspended from Instagram over a post he made about Russell Simmons.

“Got kicked off Instagram for 30 days for telling Russel Simmons that I was going to make “you know who” have better contracts and busines s practices,” wrote Ye on Parler.” Jesus is king.”

After that confusing post, Ye addressed Stephen Jackson directly and offered a trade-off over their disagreement while saying he offered a “different perspective”, not misinformation, on George Floyd’s death.

“My name is Ye Stephen I gave 2 million to the family Then Roxie threatened to sue me because I gave a different perspective I been going light actually I got suspended from Instagram for 30 days for my truth I’m a digital prisoner right now but If you keep talking Ima keep talking If you shut the f*ck up I’ll leave it alone.”

Hopefully, both can put this feud behind them and move on.