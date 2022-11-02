Bossip Video

We see you, Petunia…

Teyana Taylor took Halloween over the top with a boo bash that featured celebrity guests.

The songstress and The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza dubbed “The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel.”

Hosted by Teyana herself, a press release reports that guests sipped on Cincaro Tequilaby Michael Jordan and Belaire champagne while enjoying light bites, Topicals gift bags, and music.

The party also featured over-the-top decorations and took guests into Teyana’s immersive creative world that played off her successful ‘Last Rose Motel tour which visited over 20 U.S cities into the party’s theme.

The super-private party included a shuttle service to Teyana’s Auntie’s Production Compound that she runs in conjunction with her business partner friend Courtney’ CoCo’ Gilbert.

Guests at the star-studded event included celebrity stylist EJ King, JoJo Alonso, Japanese Faces, Funny Marco, a Nino Brown costume-wearing Jacob Latimore…

Travque…

and Rap Sh!t star/rapper KaMillion.

Clearly, in the Halloween spirit, Teyana dressed up as Scary Movie’s Hanson the manservant complete with a “strong hand.”

Hilarious!

What do YOU think about Teyana’s “The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel” boo bash?