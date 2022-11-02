Bossip Video

The days following a celebrity death always bring bizarre takes and conspiracy theories, which is exactly what we’ve gotten following the tragic passing of beloved Migos rapper Takeoff.

After news broke that the star was murdered in Houston, Texas, Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield seemed to weigh in on the upsetting news by offering his opinion on the existence of gangsta rap.

“If you are for gangsta rap you can’t also be for Black,” Stanfield wrote in an Instagram post. In the caption, he went on to offer a more in-depth explanation.

“The dangerous toxicity associated with this glorified black serial killer and killed music and imagery got people thinking it’s cool to hurt those that look like them and ONLY them,” he wrote. “It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles. Let’s make it cool to embrace life, travel, and learn new things! I know that scope of issues we have to contend with is much larger than just this and that we have a lot of work to do in many areas to restore our hearts and minds after centuries of persecution and manipulation, but we have to start somewhere.” LaKeith continued: “At some level, we have to see our lives as valuable so that we think before we react and see another human when we look at a Human man. We must stop holding self-destructive s**t up and embrace things that build us a whole so that we can lead the world in the direction of prosperity by example. Getting reckless now and again is part of who we are but for the most part…Turn that stupid s**t off.”

LaKeith Standfield is just one of many celebrities to comment on Takeoff’s passing, with dozens of big names sending their condolences to the Migos, their families, and everyone involved. Unfortunately, a lot of people are blaming things like rap music for taking Takeoff’s life…even though the fatal shooting was all reportedly over a dice game.

RIP, Takeoff.