PlayStation releases new God of War: Ragnarok gameplay trailer featuring comedian Ben Stiller and his son, LeBron and Bronny James, and John Travolta and his daughter.

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II fans are playing the game nonstop and enjoying the first major next-gen release. Playstation 5’s are still hard to find in the wild but that hasn’t stopped the game from becoming Call Of Duty’s biggest release to date. Even during the hype, people are already asking what’s next. Of course, Playstation answered with a creative way to give its latest update for God of War: Ragnarok.

Playstation revealed the newest look at the upcoming God of War: Ragnarok featuring actual gameplay. The look was revealed in a new ad featuring Ben Stiller dressed as Kratos alongside his son. The “All Parents Can Relate” campaign also stars LeBron and Bronny James, and John Travolta and his daughter. Ben Stiller helps guide LeBron James through a “LeBreakthrough” with his future NBA hooper, Bronny. Playstation seems to be the latest partner of the James gang and probably the best one yet. You can watch the full video below.