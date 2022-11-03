Dwyane Wade Blasts Ex-Wife’s Objection To Zaya Wade’s Name & Gender Change–‘This Is Her Life!’

A protective papa is calling out his ex-wife who’s trying to block the name and gender change of their child.

Dwyane Wade issued a scathing response to Siohvaughn Funches-Wade who alleged in a court filing that he’s “trying to make money off” their transgender daughter Zaya’s “name and gender change.”

The Blast reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Funches-Wade submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court requesting Zaya Wade wait until “the age of majority” to make permanent changes to her identity. Zaya, 15, came out as transgender in 2020.

Funches-Wade — who is represented by celebrity attorney Mark Gross — is alleging in court documents that her ex-husband is “attempting to circumvent the requirements of the Illinois final custody order judgment entered on March 14, 2011″ for financial gain.

“There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender,” read the docs according to The Blast. “The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old” and Dwyane “is positioned to profit from the minor child’s name and gender change with various companies through contacts and marketing opportunities including but not limited to deals with Disney.” […] “I have concerns that (Dwyane) may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies.”

She went on to allege that in April 2022 Dwyane Wade personally told her that “a lot of money had been already made [off of Zaya]” and that “additional money will be made in relation to our child’s name and gender issue.”

Now a perturbed Dwayne Wade is responding to his ex and the results are NOT pretty.

Dwyane Wade Responds To Siohvaughn Funches-Wade’s Objection To Zaya’s Name & Gender Change

On Thursday, Nov. 3 Wade acknowledged the legal situation publicly for the first time and released a lengthy Instagram statement.

According to the former NBA player, his ex-wife is selfishly “centering her own needs” and her latest actions have negatively affected their daughter who learned about her court objection while in class.

“Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” Wade wrote in the statement shared on his personal Instagram. “While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.” “While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he added. “This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her.” “I think we have to continue to grow as parents and understand that our kids’ lives are not just about us,” he said. “We didn’t have them to be a mini version of us. They’re going to become who they are in this world, and it’s our job to find that out.”

He also blasted Funches-Wade for declining to meet their daughter’s teachers, doctors, and therapists while running through legal counsel and failing to listen to their child.

“Siohvaughn tried a similar attempt over a decade ago (with equally damaging lies and causing irreparable harm to her children) and 13 lawyers later, I was awarded sole custody of our two kids as an active NBA player,” Wade continued in his statement. “All I ever wanted was to have my parenting time uninterrupted, as I knew that it would be a very difficult time for our kids to navigate their new normal.” “So Instead of actually trying to co-parent over the years, she’s left her home to see more lawyers and has taken the time to talk to more lawyers since I filed for divorce, than she’s left her home to actually see or have truly spoken and LISTENED to Zaya over all these years,” he added . “I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE,” Wade also said in his statement. “She won’t do it! She has not been to a school, recital, graduation, school dance, play date, practice, parent teacher conference etc and Zaya has given her every opportunity to try to get to know her. She won’t do it.”

Still unfinished firing up his ex, Wade went on to allege that the “good Christian woman” has been willingly absent in their children’s lives for over a decade and has “yet to make any sacrifice of effort to leave her home to participate.”

He also shut down Funches-Wade’s allegations that Zaya’s identity was imposed upon her…

“No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identiy on them. This isn’t a game for my family and definiely not for Zaya. This is her life!”

and ended his statement with a stern warning to the woman whom he alleges is on her 14th lawyer.

“I will not sit on my hands this time and allow her to make a mockery of my dedication to my family. The high road has run out of real estate. My lawyer will be in contact and best of luck to the 14th lawyer as they try to unravel this book of lies that’s been sold to them.”

Sheesh! Well damn, D Wade!

It’s clear that Dwyane Wade’s completely fed up with his ex, and based on what he’s alleging can you blame him?

Funches-Wade and Wade were married from 2002 to 2010 and share not only 15-year-old Zaya but their 20-year-old son Zaire Wade as well. Wade is also a father to 8-year-old son Xavier, with former partner Aja Metoyer, and 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom he shares with his wife Gabrielle Union.

What do YOU think about Dwyane Wade’s statement to Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? A number of people on social media are praising the dad’s protective statement about his child.