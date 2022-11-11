Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay: A Gallery Of ‘Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming

Sunny or grey, they gon’ slay!

Tuskegee University produces culture-shifters, scholastic stalwarts, and stunners who returned to their alma mater to slay and parlay at one of the buzziest Homecomings in HBCU Land.

Located in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama (40 miles east of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery), the private institution emphasizes the importance of the liberal arts as a foundation for successful careers in all areas.

In 1881, Booker T. Washington founded an institution for African Americans at Tuskegee with only two small converted buildings, no equipment, and very little funding.

By 1888, the 540-acre Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute had an enrollment of more than 400 and offered training in skilled trades like carpentry, cabinet-making, printing, shoemaking, and tinsmithing.

Over the past century, various social and historical changes transformed Tuskegee into a diverse place of learning whose fundamental purpose is to develop leadership, knowledge, and service for a global society.

Committed deeply to academic excellence, the University recognizes that exquisite talent is often hidden in students whose finest development requires unusual educational, personal, and financial reinforcement.

The storied campus is designated as the Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site by the National Park Service and was home to iconic scientist George Washington Carver and the Tuskegee Airmen.

Notable alumni include Lionel Richie, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Tom Joyner, Rickey Smiley, Betty Shabazz, Ralph Ellison, and Marilyn Mosby.

Have you experienced Tuskegee's Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY?