Bossip Video

The sick part of today’s news cycle culture is that despite still being in complete and utter shock about the death of a beloved public figure just a week ago, it feels like something that happened months ago.

Kirsnick Khari Ball will finally be laid to rest this Friday at 1 pm at State Farm Arena in Atlanta according to a WSB-TV report. The Migos rapper known professionally as Takeoff was killed last Monday at a bowling alley in Houston under some very dubious circumstances. Very few factual details have been made public at this point, but there are an endless amount of rumors flying around social media about “what actually happened”. Come Friday, the rumors and innuendo won’t matter, the only thing on the grieving minds of those in attendance will be the loss of a loved one.

New Mercies Christian Church pastor Rev. Jesse Curney III will deliver the eulogy. There is no word yet if the funeral will open to the public.

One of the many aforementioned mourners is Sherri Manning, formerly known as Sherri Saunders. Ms. Saunders taught Takeoff when he was in fourth grade at Simonton Elementary in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Her memories of Takeoff are genuine and untainted by his celebrity as evidenced by the fact that she didn’t know that he was an international rap star until news broke of his tragic death according to Fox5Atlanta.

“I didn’t want to believe it, I didn’t want to believe that was him, but I looked back at my pictures and I’m like, ‘Man,'” Manning said.

She spoke to the local Atlanta outlet about what young Takeoff was like as a child.

“I instantly just remembered young Kirsnick full of life, energy, he was everybody’s friend, like everybody loved him,” Manning said.

Our continued thoughts and prayers go out to all those who loved Takeoff and are broken inside over his senseless death.