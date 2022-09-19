The Doors Of The Dancerie Are Open: Mary J. Blige Rocks Sold Out ’Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour Opener, Proves She’s STILL That Girl

MJB for MVP!

Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige put her entire thigh-high boot into her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour opener in Greensboro, NC where she rocked a sold out crowd with soul-stirring vocals, stunning stage production, and signature dance moves–go Mary!

At 51, she’s still one of the most dynamic performers in R&B who roared through classic ballads like ‘Not Gon’ Cry,’ took us to the dancerie with ‘Just Fine,’ and dropped newer bops like ‘Amazing’ while commanding the stage like only she can.

A soulful experience from beginning to end, the rousing show serves as both a celebration of Mary’s legendary legacy and introduction to the younger generation unaware of her iconic prowess.

Peep our exclusive footage from the show below:

With stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta, the buzzy tour (presented by Hologic in partnership with The Black Promoters Collective) is sure to be one of the hottest tickets this Fall.

“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of The BPC,” said BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner. Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen.”

The tour (featuring special guests Queen Naija and Ella Mai) follows Blige’s ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ album released ahead of her energetic Super Bowl Halftime performance earlier this year.

The title track rose to #1 at R&B radio for 9 weeks while becoming a viral backdrop for many expressing self-love with over 40,000 users creating videos using the song on TikTok.

A deluxe version dropped just ahead of her wildly successful “Strength of a Woman” festival that brought seas of celebs and activations to Atlanta.

To purchase ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ tour tickets, click here.