DaBaby is responding to Internet jokes he’s struggling to sell out his 1,300-person show in Birmingham Alabama after his buy-one-get-one-free offer goes viral.

Earlier this year DaBaby released his album Baby On Baby 2 to a lackluster reception debuting on the Billboard 200 at #34. After its release, the album received backlash over DaBaby pillow talking about his alleged sexual relations with Megan Thee Stallion. The drama was just the latest move in a long list of actions to get DaBaby backlash online. Usually, the online backlash doesn’t translate to real life so DaBaby went ahead and announced his tour to support his new music.

This week social media noticed DaBaby was selling buy-one-get-one-free tickets for his show in Birmingham, Alabama.

Of course, social media let the jokes off pointing out that the venue only holds 1,300 people. However, Alabama venues and clubs are usually the easiest to sell out for anyone with a drop of clout.

DaBaby Responds To Jokes About His Buy-One-Get-One-Free Offers For His Struggling Alabama Concert

After all the slander over his generous Groupon offer, DaBaby was up early today and the shade was on his mind. On his Instagram stories, he responded to the slander and tried to beat the flop allegations by calling out those who think he “lost it.”

“They think I lost it, n-gga,” he said in the clip, which was filmed after his show in Boston. “Me and Boston just went stupid in this b*tch. We just went so stupid. They think I lost it. Boston, they think I lost it.”

He even posted footage from his Boston show to help his case but let’s all remember that social media is about jokes, not facts. Instead of arguing with fans, usually an artist just needs an undeniable hit for all to be forgiven.