DaPillowTalker: DaBaby Addresses Lyrics Claiming He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion—‘It Is What It Is’

DaBaby is finally addressing his copiously corny “Boogeyman” lyrics where he claimed he had a sexual relationship with Megan The Stallion. “People can take it how you want it,” said the pillow-talking rapper.

DaBaby’s latest project Baby On Baby 2 was released earlier this year and received a lackluster reception from social media. The album suffered a steep decline in sales and DaBaby alleged that the low numbers were because he was “blackballed.”

Many countered the blackballed claims however and pointed to his recent actions at two different Rolling Loud appearances as the reason for listener disinterest. One appearance was riddled with homophobic remarks and the other featured a surprise appearance from Tory Lanez. DaBaby fans however enjoyed the project and reported back on the gossip located within the 14-song LP.

On the track “Boogeyman” DaBaby claims he had a sexual relationship with Megan The Stallion and slept with her just one day before she was shot. His Chatty Patty claim has overshadowed the project and turned off even more people from listening.

DaBaby Stops By Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning & Discusses His Sexual Claims Involving Megan The Stallion

While DaBaby was in NYC and bizarrely dressed like Nino Brown, he decided to stop by Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning hosted by the same man that DJ Akademiks alleged was blackballing the Charlotte rapper.

During the interview, DaBaby finally spoke on his claims of having sexual relations with Megan The Stallion just before her shooting.

“The song been done, for real, for real, damn near going on a year,” he explained. “And when I say something, it’s gonna go out. It is what it is. Like I say a long time ago, keep me out the business. It’s a song that’s out right now – ni**as can take it how they wanna take it. I ain’t tripping, it’s a song that’s out. You wish I’d have left it off? Ain’t nothing to feel weird about. It ain’t happen to you.”

Hot 97 hosts Peter Rosenberg and Ebro Darden pushed back stating his mention of Megan The stallion was “weird” and felt like “bullying” due to her current legal situation with Tory Lanez.

DaBaby responded by claiming that The Stallion actually revealed that they slept together because she didn’t want him to work with Tory Lanez.

“I don’t even wanna stir all this sh*t up,” he stated. “But I’m gonna respond to what she said. Anybody that can read between the lines, the sh*t was really already said.” “Don’t turn the women’s empowerment sh*t on me because what you got going on with buddy. You know why you upset with me being on a ni**a song, you know why. You and me know why. You, me and a few other people, they know why, but I kept it player, ain’t say sh*t about it.”

By “keeping it played” we assume he means pillow-talking over beats. Elsewhere in the interview he defends working with Tory Lanez and claims that Tory paid for his verse and appearance in the video so he had to deliver.

You can watch the full interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning team below.