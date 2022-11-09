Twitter Reacts To Johnny Depp's Cameo In 'Savage X Fenty Show'
So Fresh, So Clean? Johnny Depp’s Cameo During Rihanna’s ’Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4′ Stirs Up Mild Thirst & More Backlash
Johnny Depp… fresh and clean? You sure, Rih?
The internet has been ABLAZE over Johnny Depp‘s cameo in Rihanna’s star-studded ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ that blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.
According to TMZ sources, Rih and her team invited Johnny to be in the show with both sides “really excited” to make it happen. And it did. But was it really worth all of the backlash? We’ll let you be the judge.
In his very brief cameo, Depp walks out to Outkast’s ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ wearing items from the men’s collection as the first male in Savage X Fenty show history to have a “star” moment during the event.
JOHNNY DEPP IN RIHANNA’S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW pic.twitter.com/szhVItteW8
— johnny depp daily (@johnnydppdaily) November 9, 2022
Fans of the iconic actor flooded Twitter with #ThankYouRihanna tweets showing their appreciation for Depp’s inclusion in the buzzy spectacle.
Real survivors recognize real survivors. #JohnnyDepp #Rihanna #ThankYouRihanna pic.twitter.com/6NtuzIU9pG
— 🏴☠️ The Mop 🏴☠️ (@TheMopMopMop) November 4, 2022
While Depp ended up winning a substantial verdict in his case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, many still view the actor as controversial which explains the backlash across social media.
Gross! Rihanna entering her Fenty Flop era? https://t.co/FBQtpNVj8Q
— Michael. (@yosoymichael) November 3, 2022
A seductive fashion fever dream, he trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell with special appearances from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke, Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, Taylour Paige, Cara Delevingne, Simu Liu, and more.
Other notable guests include Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Zach Miko, and many more wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.
Peep some of the hottest pics from the show below:
How do you feel about Johnny’s cameo? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his cameo on the flip.
stiff ass walk, he’s moving like a walker from the walking dead, looks like one too 💀https://t.co/qaWGZpB0Cs
— mal ✰ (@photonsmight) November 9, 2022
Rihanna really had Johnny Depp walking to So Fresh So Clean when it looks like he never washed that pirate makeup off pic.twitter.com/PZBDYpRMI0
— Transatlantic Dyke Trade (@justbetalking) November 9, 2022
After more than six years of suffering, #JohnnyDeppRises from the ashes. He is a strong, brave and resilient survivor who dared bring the truth out. He deserves all the love and success in the world. #ThankYouRihanna #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW pic.twitter.com/gB7zxSRGtK
— 🔮Lily Magick🕯 (@LilyMagick2022) November 9, 2022
the way that johnny depp would've never got these opportunities if he hadn't abused his wife. crazy. https://t.co/u5SJFlbL5l
— bels 🍒 (@kyliesoniquelvr) November 3, 2022
He deserves the title of the most handsome man in the world 😘❤#JohnnyDepp #ThankYouRihanna pic.twitter.com/ro7qgxLN5l
— 🇪🇬🏴☠️🏴☠️The legend Johnny Depp (@GehanEssam8) November 8, 2022
Panty Gyal had the audacity to pair an Outkast song with Johnny Depp’s appearance. Shameful.
— JAWN PAUL GAULTIER (@dameandconfused) November 9, 2022
Continue Slideshow
Johnny depp makes his own music but Rihanna got him walking to outkast with dark skinned background dancers and I just wanna know why they using black men to uplift a white abuser?
— sir bigeth smalls (@lilkahlilah) November 9, 2022
‘So fresh and so clean’ playing in the background while rotten-teeth Johnny Depp, who admitted to rarely bathing and showering, is walking. I know this is satire https://t.co/bHycHxXHTX pic.twitter.com/MndGWfdBH4
— tealeaves (@femmeheard) November 9, 2022
Bought the jacket Johnny wore! #ThankYouRihanna #JohnnyDeppIsARockStar #JohnnyDeppIsALegend pic.twitter.com/UDSeXMyncW
— Ethan 🏴☠️⚓️🌊🇺🇦 (@ethanstarot) November 9, 2022
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.