So Fresh, So Clean? Johnny Depp’s Cameo During Rihanna’s ’Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4′ Stirs Up Mild Thirst & More Backlash

Johnny Depp… fresh and clean? You sure, Rih?

The internet has been ABLAZE over Johnny Depp‘s cameo in Rihanna’s star-studded ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ that blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.

According to TMZ sources, Rih and her team invited Johnny to be in the show with both sides “really excited” to make it happen. And it did. But was it really worth all of the backlash? We’ll let you be the judge.

In his very brief cameo, Depp walks out to Outkast’s ‘So Fresh, So Clean’ wearing items from the men’s collection as the first male in Savage X Fenty show history to have a “star” moment during the event.

JOHNNY DEPP IN RIHANNA’S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW pic.twitter.com/szhVItteW8 — johnny depp daily (@johnnydppdaily) November 9, 2022

Fans of the iconic actor flooded Twitter with #ThankYouRihanna tweets showing their appreciation for Depp’s inclusion in the buzzy spectacle.

While Depp ended up winning a substantial verdict in his case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, many still view the actor as controversial which explains the backlash across social media.

Gross! Rihanna entering her Fenty Flop era? https://t.co/FBQtpNVj8Q — Michael. (@yosoymichael) November 3, 2022

A seductive fashion fever dream, he trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell with special appearances from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke, Taraji P. Henson, Damson Idris, Marsai Martin, Taylour Paige, Cara Delevingne, Simu Liu, and more.

Other notable guests include Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Zach Miko, and many more wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.

Peep some of the hottest pics from the show below:

How do you feel about Johnny’s cameo? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over his cameo on the flip.