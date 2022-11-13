Bossip Video

Fans and celebs recently paid their respects to Takeoff at his funeral, but unfortunately for one of the guests, their attire is raising eyebrows.

Yung Miami of the City Girls attended the celebration of life in a sheer black leather mini dress, stockings, thigh-high Balenciaga boots, and a black leather trench coat. And while it was giving chic and sexy, detractors thought it was inappropriate to wear during a time of mourning. Moreover, people thought her decision to post photos of her outfit was ‘tacky.”

The rapper, 28, posted her fit to Instagram with the caption, “Everyday the sun won’t shine but that’s why I love tomorrow 🚀🤍.”

The rocket emoji was seemingly referencing Takeoff who released a solo project titled The Last Rocket.

After the post went live it wasn’t long before the criticism came her way with one user commenting:

“We know you’re not the brightest but posting a funeral fit for likes….doesn’t get more tacky than this.”

More users chimed in with their opinions and called her attire and the choice to take photos in it “insensitive.”

“Lil Mama u talkn bout ppl sick asf videoing the funeral Guhl bye…but u doing a f***n photoshoot in yo funeral clothes talk abt clout chasin that would be u…take this ish down.”

Another user called it “truly sad, heartbreaking, and hella disrespectful”, while another accused Miami of clout chasing.

“It’s all these celebrities using take off funeral as a photo opp posting sing lyrics like he is their social media photo dump. this was a funeral do y’all take photos opps after yall family funerals or just celebraties? it’s giving clout chasing everyone posting takeoff but a select few posting themselves.”

Sure enough, Yung Miami defended herself in the comments of a post from The Neighborhood Talk.

“I came and showed my support and that’s all that matters! What I choose to do AFTER the funeral has nothing to do with anything!!!” wrote Miami.

“When my baby father died I did the same s*** actually I was shaking my a** on the car. What I wear and me taking pics has nothing to do with me COMING TO SUPPORT AND BE THERE FOR SOMEONE WHEN ITS NEEDED!!! NEXT.”

Some fans pointed out that it’s normal to take pictures at funerals and that loved ones would want their family and friends to continue on with life and celebrate their time here on Earth.

“Y’all out here acting like WE don’t take pictures after funerals. y’all say anything for the internet,” one person posted in The Neighborhood Talk’s comments. “@YungMiami305 & @KeyshiaKaoir looked amazing CELEBRATING Takeoff’s life. Grow tf up.”

Keyshia Ka’Oir also snapped it up after the funeral but the pregnant star didn’t receive much criticism as Yung Miami.

What do YOU think about Miami’s attire/post-funeral photoshoot?

