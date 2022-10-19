Bossip Video

While promoting his new album “It’s Only Me” Lil Baby was asked if he has issues with his fellow Quality Control artists and the rapper begrudgingly offered an answer.

Lil Baby’s rumored beef with the Migos has so far just been Internet chatter as none of the rappers have publicly addressed the alleged issues. According to Internet sleuths, Baby’s 4PF members allegedly stripped Offset of his jewelry two years ago and there’s been bad blood ever since.

Most recently rapper Akbar brought up the allegations again during her Twitter beef with Cardi B.

While this was never confirmed nor denied, fans claimed that Offset allegedly unfollowed Lil Baby soon after. In the summer of 2021, Lil Baby and Migos both performed at the Logan Paul Vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match and the event seemingly went off without a hitch.

Oddly enough however Lil Baby fueled potential beef rumors by sharing a quick post-and-delete that read “ain’t none but a lil bit of straightening” with crying emojis potentially mocking the group’s single, “Straightenin.”

Things stayed quiet from there until eagle-eyed fans alleged that Lil Baby was in a picture with Quavo’s ex Saweetie enjoying a lavish shopping spree. Quavo quickly went to Instagram as Lil Baby did and wrote, “Ain’t trippin we can swap it out! #QCTHELABEL.”

Lil Baby then directly shot down the rumor by claiming his single status.

Lil Baby Denies Beefing With The Migos

Considering that these rumors have been swirling for years, fans quickly read into lyrics from Baby’s new album and assumed they were about his fellow Quality Control rappers. On the track “Stand On It”, Baby raps; “I don’t want yo b***, we can’t swap out (Swap out)/ They ain’t on s***, tell ’em to pop out (Pop out).”

On the track “Not Finished” the rapper also said, “She post a picture without my permission/ Got me in some s***, man, these women is wild” which fans thought was a shot at Saweetie.

After all of this back and forth, Lil Baby was directly asked if he had any issues with the Migos and he finally addressed the rumors.

“Hell nah,” Lil Baby told Posted On The Corner. “I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but I just feel like when I comment on something, it just make it bigger.”

Lil Baby continued,

“First of all, I really don’t see s*** on the internet. Like people send me sh*** and I be wanting to comment, but then I be feeling like that’s just gon’ make it like, even more.”

His answer was as direct as possible but will it finally be enough to hush instigating fans? Spoiler alert; probably not.