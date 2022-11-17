Trailer Exclusive: ALLBLK’s ‘HUSH’ Starring Erica Mena, Caryn Ward Ross & Candiace Dillard Bassett Is A Sexily Scandalous Drama

Today, ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, announced a titillating new drama and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look!

HUSH, starring Joyful Drake (P Valley & The Quad), Caryn Ward Ross (Monogamy, Lucifer), Erica Mena (Love & Hip Hop, Sacrifice), Candice Dillard Bassett (Real Housewives of Potomac, The Christmas Lottery), and TS Madison (The TS Madison Experience, Zola) is premiering 12/1 and it details sexy and scandalous housewives keeping MAJOR secrets—with potentially deadly implications.

The 8-episode scripted drama series is produced by husband and wife showrunner team Chuck and Bree West of OCTET Productions (Stalked Within, A Wesley Christmas) and created by Angela Burt-Murray (Games People Play).

It follows the story of Dr. Draya Logan (Joyful Drake)a top marriage and sex therapist, TV personality, and best-selling author, who has built a successful practice discreetly catering to the between-the-sheets lives of her rich and famous clientele.

With an A-list Rolodex, this “relationship fixer” juggles midnight house calls for trysts gone wrong, destroys salacious content before it hits the gossip columns, and hosts therapeutic couples’ retreats for those in dire straits.

Dr. Logan is the gatekeeper of everyone’s secrets, but after she launches her ‘Penthouse Project”, a research project about why women cheat, the deadly secrets of three women threaten her career and her life when a dead body is found, and the police identify her as the primary suspect.

“The thing that kills most relationships is the secret, not the affair,” says Dr. Logan before introducing her three clients; Gina, Jordan and Syleena.

Gina Rodriguez (Erica Mena), is an aspiring reality star who’s sick of living in the shadow of her husband, professional baseball player Julio Rodriguez (Javier Villamil, Jumanji: Next Level), and wants the spotlight to herself.

Jordan Vincent (Caryn) is a wild card who has a scintillating secret.

Jordan seems to have it all, but with her husband, successful hedge manager Keith Vincent (Kevin Savage; Insecure, P Valley), facing jail time…she finds herself launching a questionable business to save her family from financial ruin.

Syleena Gibson (Candiace Dillard Bassett) is a trophy wife married to one of D.C.’s most eligible bachelors.

Despite the dangers, she keeps her marriage to her high-powered attorney Terrell Gibson (Lanre Idewu; Sherman’s Showcase) spicy by fulling his fantasies, alone and with others.

Unfortunately for her, the danger is looming, when Terrell is linked to Mona Dee (TS Madison; Zola, The TS Madison Experience), a ruthless kingpin of a drug family and strip club owner running her business with an iron fist.

In between receiving pleasure, it looks like the ladies will be on the receiving end of some major CRIMINAL drama and it all could come crashing down for Dr. Logan whose given them full access to a luxury penthouse to explore their secret desires…and potentially be the subjects of her next best seller.

As the gatekeeper of the indiscretions of the rich and powerful, will the deadly secrets of these three women end her career…or her life?

Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

Play

HUSH, an ALLBLK original series, premieres December 1—will YOU be watching???

HUSH is executive produced by Chuck and Bree West and Angela Burt-Murray alongside Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love for ALLBLK. The series was written by Angela Burt-Murray, Chazitear and Bree West and directed by Donald Welch and Chazitear.