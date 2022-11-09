Safaree Reacts To Viral Clip Of Erica Mena Crying Over Paltry Child Support Settlement — ‘Stop Spreading False Information’

There’s not much love left on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta when it comes to Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels.

Erica Mena Cries Over $4,305 Child Support Decision

As we previously reported, the couple’s divorce was finalized on Sept. 12 and this week’s episode, which aired on Nov. 7, showed the moment Erica broke down in tears after receiving the phone call from her attorney where she learned she was officially divorced. Initially, Erica was elated by the news of her divorce, but then her emotions quickly turned to anger and frustration when she learned she’d be receiving $4,305 in monthly child support from Safaree.

You can watch the clip below:

“Are you fu**ing kidding me?” Erica screams into the phone. “Now all of this financial burden with my children is on me? That’s not fair … Like, he doesn’t have to pay none of it? This is fu**ed up.”

The reactions to the episode and clip have ranged from support for Erica, to complete apathy, with some people saying Erica needs to get a job and others questioning whether she pays child support for her oldest son, who hasn’t been in her custody for some time.

In the meantime, Safaree Samuels has officially entered the chat. The artist/songwriter took to Twitter to question the official Love & Hip Hop account after the clip was posted.

“Whoever runs this page stop spreading false information. We have joint custody what are you talking about? Losers.”

Hmmmm… Well now we’re confused. Is Safaree saying that the information that Erica shared on the show is false? Or that Erica saying she has primary custody is false?

Either way, things between Erica and Safaree seem to be pretty bad at the moment. In addition to the child support clip going viral, there was also another moment when Erica exploded on camera that is making its rounds on social media.





In the clip, Erica talks about showing their kids videos of their dad in order to create a bond. Again she’s crying, pleading with her ex to stop hurting and pledging that the love she had for him was real.

Hard to watch right?

Sadly, not everyone seems to feel bad for Erica.

Erica Mena filed for divorce from Safaree in May of 2021 following two years of marriage. Even prior to their divorce being finalized in September, Safaree moved on with Kimbella Matos. Matos and Samuels went viral online over an alleged leaked sex tape this August.

All of this is so messy and the saddest part is children are involved. Do you think Safaree’s tweet was purposely confusing? Or is he genuinely objecting to what we heard on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?