Bossip Video

Thursday, November 17, 2022, GQ global editorial director Will Welch hosted the annual “Men of the Year” party, celebrating this year’s distinguished honorees featured in the December issue.

Celebrities Attend GQ’s Men Of The Year Party

Prior to the event, GQ, Burberry, and PATRÓN EL ALTO Tequila hosted a private VIP dinner with 50 A-list guests at The West Hollywood EDITION. Some of our faves were in the building for the big night, which honored cover stars Zoë Kravitz, Travis Barker and Brendan Fraser. We know it’s the Men of the Year party but — we feel like, by featuring Zoë, the magazine already opened the door for us to recognize the ladies in the room, so we’re gonna start there. We love the simplicity of her look for the evening — a simple black gown with a daring cutout in the midsection.

Ari’s been in the gym and she wants the world to know… What do you think about her sheer metallic look?

Chloë Bailey also kept the conversation going with this colorful print look.

Thanks for giving us angles to pick from Chloë.

While we’re talking about the bawwwwdies bawwwdying we gotta shout out Karrueche.

Serayah also stunned in silver.

Tinashe went shirtless

The beautiful Laura Harrier was chic as can be.

Coco Jones showed off her curves on the carpet.

We loved Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James’ outfit for the event too. You likey?

Hit the flip to see what the men wore!