Happy Centennial! A Gallery Of SGRho Stunners Applying Pretty Poodle Pressure All Rhovember 2022

Happy Centennial!

It’s RHOvember so you already know we’re celebrating THEE pretty poodles of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. who’ve been running the 11th month for ONE HUNDRED years of sisterhood, scholarship and service.

The storied organization recently celebrated their milestone Centennial in Indianapolis (July 12th-July 17th and November 11-13) where thousands of SGRhos gathered for exciting festivities that included a star-studded concert featuring Charlie Wilson, Kirk Franklin, Doug E. Fresh, and notable member MC Lyte.

“The intentionality and foresight of our seven founders ignited an unquenchable flame on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 12, 1922,” said Rasheeda S. Liberty, International Grand Basileus, in a statement on the sorority’s site. They provided the royal blueprint and the gold standard of dynamic sisterhood, uplifting leadership, and championing service to our communities. We continue to carry the torch through our growing 100,000+ membership, 500+ U.S. chapters, global chapters, and community service initiatives.

‍

It is my hope that over the course of our yearlong celebration, every sister and affiliate will renew her love and commitment to the sisterhood, and that our communities and networks will join in recognizing the contributions of Sigma Gamma Rho members near and far, past and present.”

Since 1922, the sisters of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. have been trailblazers on the forefront of societal contributions with notable members including Hattie McDaniel (the first Black woman to win an Academy Award), Maritza Correia McClendon (the first Black Female Olympic Swimmer and Medalist), and Gwendolyn “Gwen” Sawyer Cherry (the first Black woman to serve as a state legislator in Florida in 1970).

Founded on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young educators, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. now boasts over 100,000 members in over 500 chapters that emphasize social action and community impact in their commitment to serve.

How are you celebrating the SGRhos this RHOvember? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the prettiest poodles in the land on the flip.