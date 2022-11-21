Cat Hair Cuisine: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Office Potluck Tweets (2022 Edition)

Office potluck season!

My coworker bought “collard green pie” to the potluck. I just— pic.twitter.com/hIndH72Ur8 — The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) November 19, 2022

After two years of empty offices and canceled holiday parties, office potluck season returned with fresh servings of struggle, cat hair-drizzled cuisines, coworker-on-coworker crime, and hilariously petty workplace shenanigans that make social media so enjoyable this time of year.

We’re also looking forward to questionable culinary choices by celebs like Paula Patton who you may remember getting clowned after sharing her mom’s famous fried chicken recipe.

Earlier this year, the 46-year-old actress celebrated her mother as one of the “greatest blessings here on earth” before blessing us with her now infamous cooking tutorial that will live forever in hearts.

Naturally, Twitter exploded with hilarious slander that led to Paula explaining herself in a separate video.

Paula Patton's response to being dragged over her "fried" chicken is the epitome of grace and why I said she can still come to the BBQ, but she needs to bring liquor and/or desert. I forgive you Paula #PaulaPatton #FriedChicken #BringLiquorOrDesert pic.twitter.com/SkyIHhhsMX — Petty Auntie™ the Democrat Countess House Moderna (@AmbitDiva) April 13, 2022

Another notable celebrity ‘chef’ worth following is Draya Michele who continues to whip up interesting culinary creations that go viral for all the wrong reasons.

Now, to be fair, her cooking has improved drastically over the years based on recent pics and her cooking show on Youtube where she seems to have found her groove as a chef.

Whether it’s because of the annual draggings or just practice, we’re not sure, but her evolution into a decent chef is impressive after YEARS of struggle.

“Remember that time you guys roasted me on making chicken,” she captioned on a post promoting her new cooking show *eye-roll emojis* …anyway. My fried chicken video is up now on Youtube (link in my bio) *chickem emojis* ps::: I don’t care about how your grandma makes it or your auntie with the elbow dimples.”

What’s your funniest office potluck experience? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest office potluck tweets on the flip.