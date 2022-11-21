Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Office Potluck Tweets (2022 Edition)
Cat Hair Cuisine: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Office Potluck Tweets (2022 Edition)
Office potluck season!
My coworker bought “collard green pie” to the potluck.
I just— pic.twitter.com/hIndH72Ur8
— The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) November 19, 2022
After two years of empty offices and canceled holiday parties, office potluck season returned with fresh servings of struggle, cat hair-drizzled cuisines, coworker-on-coworker crime, and hilariously petty workplace shenanigans that make social media so enjoyable this time of year.
We’re also looking forward to questionable culinary choices by celebs like Paula Patton who you may remember getting clowned after sharing her mom’s famous fried chicken recipe.
Paula Patton famous fried chicken recipe #friedchicken pic.twitter.com/V7Fsh1XaVn
— Breakingtrendsnews (@Breakingtrends1) April 5, 2022
Earlier this year, the 46-year-old actress celebrated her mother as one of the “greatest blessings here on earth” before blessing us with her now infamous cooking tutorial that will live forever in hearts.
Naturally, Twitter exploded with hilarious slander that led to Paula explaining herself in a separate video.
Paula Patton's response to being dragged over her "fried" chicken is the epitome of grace and why I said she can still come to the BBQ, but she needs to bring liquor and/or desert. I forgive you Paula #PaulaPatton #FriedChicken #BringLiquorOrDesert pic.twitter.com/SkyIHhhsMX
— Petty Auntie™ the Democrat Countess House Moderna (@AmbitDiva) April 13, 2022
Another notable celebrity ‘chef’ worth following is Draya Michele who continues to whip up interesting culinary creations that go viral for all the wrong reasons.
Now, to be fair, her cooking has improved drastically over the years based on recent pics and her cooking show on Youtube where she seems to have found her groove as a chef.
Whether it’s because of the annual draggings or just practice, we’re not sure, but her evolution into a decent chef is impressive after YEARS of struggle.
“Remember that time you guys roasted me on making chicken,” she captioned on a post promoting her new cooking show *eye-roll emojis* …anyway. My fried chicken video is up now on Youtube (link in my bio) *chickem emojis*
ps::: I don’t care about how your grandma makes it or your auntie with the elbow dimples.”
What’s your funniest office potluck experience? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest office potluck tweets on the flip.
A friend took some pictures at his office potluck. I just don’t understand wtf is going on here. pic.twitter.com/CyDPLGjW2A
— LaKetta🪴 (@LoveAlwaysKetta) November 22, 2018
This what they brought to the potluck. WTF is it???? pic.twitter.com/aGfi96zazr
— Tasha Mack (@mama_mia_09) November 21, 2019
My job having a potluck and somebody bought this and said it’s “Mashed Potatoes” and I’m just tryna understand what’s happening here… 😕 pic.twitter.com/2PRPY2HFLF
— Yall Really Still Weird.. (@FxckAllYallPPL) November 18, 2022
Next time we do a work potluck… pic.twitter.com/KLD7FLdcJa
— ❥ƬortᎥlla Qบeeภ (@damn_dani) November 21, 2022
If your boss brings this tray to the office for the Thanksgiving potluck, what do you tell them? #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/pNTaB4aUxI
— anti-Racist Baby (@PatSablak) November 17, 2022
this how i be eating the palm colored food at the office thanksgiving potluck pic.twitter.com/ZNec1ohdtG
— Playy ⁷ 🌊 (@PLAYYPENN) November 18, 2022
I brought collard greens to my job’s potluck and one of my coworkers said it looks gross.
Y’all shoulda seen her face when I told her “well it’s all slaves really had to eat so it’s a traditional meal”
— Geto’s Fave Curse (@kaylalynette__) November 17, 2022
