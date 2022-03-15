Bossip Video

Tusslemania!

Twitter is ablaze over Zeus Network’s tussle-filled supertrailer for ‘Bad Boys: Los Angeles‘ starring reality star Milan Christopher, celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Wright, Kirk Franklin’s estranged son Kerrion Franklin, and Instafamous stars Relly B and Andrew Caldwell who assemble to establish a “brand”, start some MESS, and take over LA!

Peep the chaotic trailer below:

Play

The upcoming reality series (which premieres on Zeus Network this Sunday, March 20th) is a spin-off of ‘BADDIES: ATL’ starring original bad girls/co-executive producers Tanisha Thomas, Natalie Nunn, Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James, and Sidney Starr who reconnect in ATL to reminisce, settle old drama and possibly wake up the entire house by banging pots and pans.

"Tanisha's always gonna be my BGC sister, we've been in each other's weddings, we've been in each other's baby showers, our families know each other at this point, we just are always gonna have our differences," said Natalie in our exclusive interview.

"We'll always bump heads but there will always be love there. I don't have a sister so I just say sister bond but we do bump heads, we bump heads every day."

Like ‘BADDIES: ATL,’ we’ll see hands being thrown thrown (or flung) in spicy scenes with Relly B, Jonathan, Kerrion, and Milan Christopher who’s already on Twitter clearing up any misconceptions about his reality rumble.

Will you be tuning in to ‘Bad Boys: LA?’ Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the explosive trailer on the flip.