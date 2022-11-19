Bossip Video

Da Baby got something to say!

Da Baby was getting clowned earlier this week on Twitter when a user shared a four-second clip that showed him inside a Cheesecake Factory in Nashville, TN.

@Skyleridkbro, claimed DaBaby was at the restaurant trying to give away tickets to the concert just hours before the doors opened.

She wrote on Twitter, “He came to my job yesterday to give out free tickets. He left and came back with a cameraman.”

In the video posted you can see DaBaby walking in the restaurant, before someone off-camera is heard asking, “Why is he here again?”

@Skyleridkbro went on to say that some of her co-workers accepted the tickets, while she and others declined the offer.

“His friend asked me and my friend if we wanted some and started to hand them to us, but we said, ‘No thanks. I like his music, just didn’t feel like going.”

Once word got out that no one wanted free tickets to DaBaby concert he became a trending topic. However, DaBaby seemed unbothered by all the accusations and posted a video of his packed out crowd in Atlanta, GA from his recent concert.

His caption read: “Whoever paying them blogs to post dat bullshit needa get they money back.😂 It ain’t working n***a,” he wrote in the caption. “We showing up in real life & we flipping shit upside DOWN.”

There were a number of Nashvillians who didn’t like the idea of bringing DaBaby to Marathon Music Works in the first place. Some users on Instagram let their opinions be known on an IG post promoting the show.

“Who signed off on this? Bad look,” one person wrote.

While another user commented, “Lol. Why would you bring this guy in for a show. Not great.”

Sadly DaBaby has lost a lot of fans due to sexist and homophobic remarks made during his 2021 Rolling Loud set. He also has lost multiple business deals and performance gigs.

Do you think the DaBaby can bounce back from all the bs? Would you attend his concert if the ticket was free? Let us know below!