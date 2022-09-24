Bossip Video

DaBaby is opening up about his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion in a new song, alleging that the two of them were more than just collaborators.

On Friday, DaBaby dropped his new LP, Baby on Baby 2. The project features a song titled “Boogeyman,” featuring the rapper claiming he had a sexual encounter with Megan Thee Stallion the day before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

“You play with me that s**t was childish/ The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f***in on Megan Thee Stallion,” he raps, referencing Lanez allegedly shooting Megan in the foot in July 2020.

In the second verse, DaBaby goes on to reference his June 2021 controversy with Meg and her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. DaBaby and Pardi went back and forth on Twitter after Megan called him out for reposting a joke about Lanez allegedly shooting her and appearing on a track with the Canadian in a song called “SKAT.”

He went on to say, “Waited to say that s**t on my next album/ Hit it the day before too/ But I kept it player/ I ain’t say nothing ’bout it/ Had her pretty boy, boyfriend tweeting me, ready to die ’bout the b***h like a coward/ I told you n****s don’t play, now you gone have to handle me/I poked the muthaf***in’ bear, I’m a animal.”