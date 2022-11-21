Bossip Video

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving saga has finally come to a close, for now—and the NBA player’s return is making headlines, even bizarre Omega Psi Phi mixup ones.

As previously reported, Irving was hit with a five-game suspension after sharing a link to what has been deemed an antisemitic video and although he didn’t add a provocative caption or an opinion to the post, the outrage was still loud. After completing his suspension tasks, Kyrie returned to the team Sunday night and he got a warm welcome from one group in particular.

Before yesterday’s game, Hebrew Israelites lined up outside the stadium to display their support for Kyrie Irving’s turn. Celtics star Jaylen Brown saw this and tweeted, “Energy.”

Immediately fans were in Brown’s mentions pointing out the beliefs of Hebrew Israelites and Jaylen was forced to backtrack expeditiously. According to him, he thought the men wearing purple and gold were men of Omega Psi Phi, also known as Ques.

“I was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight,” tweeted Brown. “I was celebrating the unification of our people welcoming the return of Kyrie to the court, first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support.”

Jaylen has been a big supporter of Kanye West and Kyrie Irving throughout their antisemitic backlash and hopefully, he doesn’t become the focus of backlash after his tweets.

To further his point about the mix-up, Brown shared a photo of the fraternity members wearing their signature colors.

Do YOU really think Jaylen Brown thought the Hebrew Israelites were Ques? The colors are identical.