Bossip Video

After previously saying he’d stick with DONDA Sports despite Kanye’s recent comments, Jaylen Brown’s had a change of heart and he’s existing alongside Aaron Donald.

Ye’s antisemitic remarks have made almost every company connected to him cut their ties. Gap and Adidas were by far his biggest partners and both have ended their partnerships with Adidas taking a $246M hit to sever the relationship.

Similarly, Gap and Footlocker have pulled all their product from their stores signaling the end of Yeezy products in retail spaces. Now social media’s wondering about the future of DONDA Sports and how the athletes signed to it feel about the rapper’s remarks.

DONDA Sports’ impressive roster includes NFL and NBA athletes like Aaron Donald, Antonio Brown, and Jaylen Brown. Brown recently spoke out on Kanye’s antisemitic comments and told The Boston Globe that he disagreed with them.

“First, I don’t condone any hurt, harm, or danger toward any group of people or individuals whatsoever,” said Brown, “I’ve been a member of my community, trying to uplift my community, and I’m going to continue to do that.” “A lot of time goes into creating an entity or organization,” he said. “The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption, it represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that. A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people were involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented.

At that time Jaylen was intent on sticking by Ye’s side to continue their community work but that apparently changed overnight.

Jaylen Brown Changes Course On Staying With DONDA Sports, Exits The Agency Alongside Aaron Donald

In less than 24 hours Jaylen Brown did a complete heel turn and took to social media to announce his decision to leave DONDA Sports.

In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind. In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports. I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I’ve been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy.

Along with Jaylen Brown leaving, Los Angeles Rams tackle Aaron Donald entered the chat and revealed that he’s leaving as well. Donald joined DONDA Sports in the midst of negotiations with the Rams after their Super Bowl win and just a month ago he was alongside Kanye discussing the details of a cleat he designed.

Aaron’s statement was a joint statement between him and his wife Erica Donald and the two pledged to “uplift and support other families, children, and communities through positive outreach.”

You can read Aaron Donald’s full statement below.