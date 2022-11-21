Bossip Video

The 2022 American Music Awards were held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live and some of our fave gorgeous gals brought high fashion to the carpet.

AMAs Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

Dubbed the year’s hottest night in music, the AMAs represented top achievements by artists as determined by the fans, for the fans.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by Wayne Brady who bantered with the audience, singing about how he prepared to host the AMAs in his opening monologue.

2022 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

He also walked the carpet alongside his daughter Maile.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Like Brady and Maile, a number of stars attended the awards.

An undeniable style standout was Kelly Rowland who slayed per the usual.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She wore a Nicolas Jebran gown and paired it with leather gloves and a chic blunt cunt bob.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

So stunning!

American Music Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

Latto told her Instagram followers that she was “dressed in all black like the omen”, and she was right.

The rapper wore a getup via Turkish fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu.

American Music Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

 

She also donned a bright red lip, chromed-out nails, and a bold cat eye.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Are you feeling Latto’s look?

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Another lady in black was Coco Jones. Her geometric style Annakiki gown was an AMAs standout.

American Music Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

Not all celebs wore more muted tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph was a dream girl (of course) in this hot pink number…

American Music Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

and Ari Lennox looked lovely in ice blue. Her AMAs appearance comes amid her recently announcing her national “age/sex/location” tour.

American Music Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

 

Another style standout was rapper Flo Milli who looked pretty in a pale pink suit.

American Music Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

 

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

We’d be remiss if we didn’t show some love to Anitta who continuously slays red carpets.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Brazilian bombshell was a first-time nominee and won the AMA for Favorite Female Latin Artist. Ahead of that, she bared her copious cakes in this look.

American Music Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

How can you not feel Anitta’s latest red carpet look?

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rapper GloRilla made her AMAs debut in this red blazer and paired it with intricate eye makeup.

American Music Awards

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

After walking the carpet she performed her track “Tomorrow 2” alongside Cardi B.

2022 American Music Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

 

Big Glo’s having a big year!

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Other style standouts included Niecy Nash who was booed up with her HERSband Jessica Betts before having a wardrobe change inside the ceremony…

 

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

2022 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

 

and Tinashe whose eclectic Marc Jacobs look turned heads.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tinashe looked great but several people pointed out that singer Dove Cameron wore the exact top.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Whoops!

Lastly, Karrueche came through in a Christian Siriano gown.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She was on hand to present the award for Favorite Pop Album.

 

 

YOU tell us! Whose 2022 American Music Awards look is your fave?

 

Categories: red carpet
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.