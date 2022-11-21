Bossip Video

The 2022 American Music Awards were held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live and some of our fave gorgeous gals brought high fashion to the carpet.

Dubbed the year’s hottest night in music, the AMAs represented top achievements by artists as determined by the fans, for the fans.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by Wayne Brady who bantered with the audience, singing about how he prepared to host the AMAs in his opening monologue.

He also walked the carpet alongside his daughter Maile.

Like Brady and Maile, a number of stars attended the awards.

An undeniable style standout was Kelly Rowland who slayed per the usual.

She wore a Nicolas Jebran gown and paired it with leather gloves and a chic blunt cunt bob.

So stunning!

Latto told her Instagram followers that she was “dressed in all black like the omen”, and she was right.

The rapper wore a getup via Turkish fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu.

She also donned a bright red lip, chromed-out nails, and a bold cat eye.

Are you feeling Latto’s look?

Another lady in black was Coco Jones. Her geometric style Annakiki gown was an AMAs standout.

Not all celebs wore more muted tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph was a dream girl (of course) in this hot pink number…

and Ari Lennox looked lovely in ice blue. Her AMAs appearance comes amid her recently announcing her national “age/sex/location” tour.

Another style standout was rapper Flo Milli who looked pretty in a pale pink suit.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t show some love to Anitta who continuously slays red carpets.

The Brazilian bombshell was a first-time nominee and won the AMA for Favorite Female Latin Artist. Ahead of that, she bared her copious cakes in this look.

How can you not feel Anitta’s latest red carpet look?

Rapper GloRilla made her AMAs debut in this red blazer and paired it with intricate eye makeup.

After walking the carpet she performed her track “Tomorrow 2” alongside Cardi B.

Big Glo’s having a big year!

Other style standouts included Niecy Nash who was booed up with her HERSband Jessica Betts before having a wardrobe change inside the ceremony…

and Tinashe whose eclectic Marc Jacobs look turned heads.

Tinashe looked great but several people pointed out that singer Dove Cameron wore the exact top.

Whoops!

Lastly, Karrueche came through in a Christian Siriano gown.

She was on hand to present the award for Favorite Pop Album.

YOU tell us! Whose 2022 American Music Awards look is your fave?